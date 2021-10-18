Skip navigation!
Wellness
Everything You Need To Know About Egg Freezing
by
Pema Bakshi
Wellness
More People Are Freezing Their Eggs Than Ever — So Why Isn’t It Covered By ...
Pema Bakshi
18 Oct. 2021
Wellness
The Women Living With Endometriosis — & Fighting For Change
Lucy Meilus
18 Oct. 2021
Beauty
The Complete (& NSFW) Guide To Getting A Genital Piercing
Samantha Sasso
15 Oct. 2021
Homepage
Hailey Bieber Has More Than 19 Tattoos — But You've Probably Neve...
by
Samantha Sasso
Wellness
Should You Be Using Soap On Your Vagina?
Whenever someone wants to drive home how unnecessary (and potentially dangerous) douching can be, they compare the vagina to a self-cleaning oven. And it&#
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
Want To Shave Your Vagina? Here’s How
by
Maria Del Russo
Wellness
Your 7 Biggest Vagina Concerns, Answered By Experts
by
Natalie Gil
Body
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Rock Your Sex Life
by
Anna Maltby
Wellness
I Lost My Period For 7 Years Because Of RED-S – Here’s How ...
Last month, on my first holiday abroad since the pandemic, I unexpectedly came on my period. For most people, this would have been a mild to major annoyanc
by
Ally Sinyard
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Sugaring
When it comes to body-hair removal, there’s no single, universally effective, painless, cheap, and generally enjoyable way to go about it. Still, if
by
Megan Decker
Body
Everything You Want To Know About Nipple Piercings (& We Mean
Everyone has an opinion on nipple piercings. Maybe you have one of your own. Maybe you want one. Maybe the thought makes you want to cross your arms and pr
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Pro Guide To Caring For
Any
Piercing
by
Samantha Sasso
Wellness
Crymaxing: When An Orgasm Makes You Cry
We know that orgasms can be accompanied by moaning, shaking, and even squirting. But what about crying? Crying during orgasm, sometimes called “crymaxing
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
Orbital Piercings Are Our Favourite Autumn Accessory
by
Samantha Sasso
Wellness
The Secret Suckiness Of Life After Breast Cancer
Now that I’m two years past chemo and have a full-ish head of hair, people no longer tilt their heads and make meaningful eye contact when they ask how I
by
Judith Basya
Body
6 Reasons Why You Might Be Experiencing Dryness
Sure, lubrication is one way to make sex hotter or more comfortable, but not everyone’s vagina is a fountain or even somewhat wet all of the time, an
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
‘You Don’t Trust Your Body Anymore’: How Breast Cancer Warps Surv...
For the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, there’s still a lot of hushed whispers around breast cancer. Beyond diagnosis, surgery, and treatmen
by
Maggie Zhou
Body
5 Kinds Of Breast Lumps That Aren’t Cancer
by
Maggie Puniewska
Wellness
The Best Sex Position For Clitoral Stimulation (You’re Probably A...
Every now and then, a new, fancy term enters the lexicon to describe something people have been doing forever, and suddenly what’s old is trendy agai
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I’ve Had Thrush For 3 Years & No One Cares
There’s no beating around the bush on this one. For the last three years I have suffered from recurring thrush. In June 2019 I was on a weekend break wit
by
Alexandra Bailie
Wellness
All Your Menstrual Cup Questions, Answered — & We Mean
All
A bloody comprehensive guide to using, cleaning, and embracing the menstrual cup.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
How To Break Up With A Long-Distance Partner
Nobody likes to be the one to pull the plug on a relationship and adding distance to the equation doesn’t make things any easier. Depending on the si
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Wellness
The Myth Of The 'Yoga Body'
So this feature was nearly finished, with a completely different opening, when a woman I had just met at a party asked what I did for a living. I explained
by
Lily Silverton
Beauty
What Is A Comedone Extractor — & How Does It Work?
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Megan Decker
Wellness
How Female Hair Loss Affects Mental Health
At least twice a day, I find myself staring at the tops of strangers’ heads on the subway, fixating on the thickness of their hair and the size of th
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Drunk Texting And Me
The worst drunk text message I ever sent was to the editor of a newspaper. It was a newspaper that I’d have liked to write for, and an editor who mig
by
Amelia Abraham
Beauty
What Not Showering Actually Does To Your Skin
Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve learned that celebrities are not showering as much as you might think. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Kristen B
by
Megan Decker
Health Trends
Is Body Neutrality The New Body Positivity?
Late last year, I got an email — a long one. It was from a reader who was outraged over one of R29’s content series’ The Anti-Diet Project. B
by
Kelsey Miller
Beauty
Don’t Listen To The Celebs;
This
Is How You Should...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Mind
Is Breathwork The Answer To Our Millennial Stresses? We Tried It Out
Despite the name, it turns out that ‘breathwork’ is not as simple as ‘inhale, exhale, repeat’. For ages, I’ve been reading blogpo
by
Jess Commons
