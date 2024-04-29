22 Body Lotions That Will Make Cold Weather Less Miserable

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Many of us have a love-hate relationship with winter. While we have the cozy coats and crisp mornings to bask in, the change of seasons also fuels the bitter side of it all. Maybe it's the frigid wind chill, the lack of light past 5 pm, or the onset of dry, chapped skin that makes winter a fickle friend.
To be fair, dry skin isn't restricted to cold months, as anyone who suffers from it year-round can attest to. But it does tend to worsen when the weather is chillier, and it's also harder to treat when you're fighting against the elements. That's why you need to arm yourself with the best heavy-duty body lotions, balms, oils, and even butters to tackle the problem from head to toe before spring rolls around.
Our top picks for the best body lotions to help battle cold weather skin, ahead.