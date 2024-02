I Went Shopping With A Dermatologist & Here’s What I Chose For My Dry Skin

My new moisturiser (more on that later) already contains hyaluronic acid, so I settled on panthenol, which reinforces the skin barrier and prevents skin from drying out. I picked up La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Face Serum, $55.16 (usually $68.95), (Dr Hextall’s recommendation) but one of my favourite hydrating serums is The Ordinary Amino Acids + B5 , $15.30. Other experts I know extol the virtues of Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum , $90, if you have more to spend. Dr Hextall has a top tip for boosting moisture: If you’ve cleansed your skin, leave it slightly damp and then apply your hydrating serum. It’s essentially skin flooding . “Sealing in hydration is the key to stopping it from leaving your skin,” Dr Hextall told me. You could also use a mist like Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin , $23.19 (usually $28.99) (another brand Dr Hextall likes).