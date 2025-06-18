I Tried A Full Trinny London Skincare Routine & Here’s What’s Worth The Money
Few beauty brands have enjoyed the same buzz as Trinny London. Helmed by Trinny Woodall (yes, that Trinny), the brand’s low-key, low maintenance ethos has struck gold since its inception in 2017. We’re talking stackable pots of cream makeup (blush, eyeshadow, lipstick and more), and skincare tailored to your skin type and concern via the brand’s Match2Me tool, which delivers bespoke routines that don't confuse you with jargon or complicated science.
Much like Charlotte Tilbury and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Trinny London has become synonymous with regular product sell-outs and lengthy waiting lists. Even R29's beauty director is a fan. When it comes to skincare, though, it takes a lot to nail the right formula, even for the tried-and-true names already crowding our bathroom shelves.
Curious as I am (I’m a shopping writer who often tests out industry cult faves), I decided to use Match2Me to build a personalised Trinny London skincare routine. I wanted to see whether it’s worth the hype — especially given the price.
After filling out the questionnaire, the following were suggested for my dry, sometimes sensitive skin: Be Your Best Enzyme Cleanser, $64, Tiptoe In PHA Exfoliant, $68, Plump Up Peptide Serum, $140, and 'intense' peptide moisturiser Bounce Back, $102, as a morning routine. For the evening, Overnight Clarity, $142 — a retinal and niacinamide serum — joins the lineup. I also tagged on Boost Up Serum, $130, because I’m a sucker for brightening vitamin C. In total, that’s a whopping $646 for one skincare routine.
Read on for my honest thoughts and what I think is worth your money. (Spoiler: I was right to add that vitamin C serum to the list.)
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.