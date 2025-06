I Tried A Full Trinny London Skincare Routine & Here’s What’s Worth The Money

Few beauty brands have enjoyed the same buzz as Trinny London. Helmed by Trinny Woodall (yes, that Trinny), the brand’s low-key, low maintenance ethos has struck gold since its inception in 2017. We’re talking stackable pots of cream makeup (blush, eyeshadow, lipstick and more), and skincare tailored to your skin type and concern via the brand’s Match2Me tool , which delivers bespoke routines that don't confuse you with jargon or complicated science.