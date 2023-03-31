I Tried A Full Trinny London Skincare Routine & Here’s What’s Worth The Money

Few beauty brands have enjoyed the same buzz as Trinny London. Helmed by Trinny Woodall (yes, that Trinny), the brand’s low-key, low-maintenance ethos has struck gold since its inception in 2017. We’re talking stackable pots of cream makeup (blush, eyeshadow, lipstick and more) and skincare tailored to your skin type and concern via the brand’s Match2Me tool, which delivers bespoke routines that don't confuse you with jargon or complicated science.
Much like Charlotte Tilbury and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Trinny London has become synonymous with regular product sell-outs and lengthy waiting lists. Even R29's beauty director is a fan. When it comes to skincare though, it takes a lot to nail the right formula, even for the tried-and-true names already crowding our bathroom shelves.
Curious as I am (a shopping writer who often tests out industry cult faves), I decided to use Match2Me to build a personalised Trinny London skincare routine. I wanted to see whether it’s worth the hype — especially given the price.
After filling out the questionnaire, my dry, sometimes sensitive skin was suggested Be Your Best Enzyme Cleanser, £32, Tiptoe In PHA Exfoliant, £34, Plump Up Peptide Serum, £65, and 'intense' peptide moisturiser Bounce Back, £49, as a morning routine. Overnight Clarity, £62, a retinal and niacinamide serum, joins the lineup for evening. I also tagged on Boost Up Serum, £65, because I’m a sucker for vitamin C. In total that’s a whopping £307 for one skincare routine.
Read on for my honest thoughts and what I think is worth your money. Spoiler: I was right to add that vitamin C serum.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.