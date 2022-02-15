Rare Beauty has stolen the attention of beauty enthusiasts everywhere. The brainchild of singer and actress Selena Gomez, Rare made its debut in the US in 2020 and the extensive collection of base, eye and lip products earned it a top spot in makeup bags. TikTokers even touted the brand as the new Glossier.
Fast-forward to this month and Rare has finally landed in the UK at Space NK. As you might've expected, it's already racking up five-star reviews. You're probably thinking, Do we need another celebrity beauty brand, though? With the likes of Authored by Tanya Burr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. and Halsey's about-face, you'd be forgiven for feeling a little overwhelmed. But Rare definitely feels different.
The blush in particular has amassed fans worldwide for being one of the most highly pigmented products out there. Then there's mascara, liquid eyeliner, an eyeshadow palette and liquid highlighter — all of which Space NK reviewers seem to be in love with. Taking a cue from Fenty Beauty, there's a wealth of foundation and concealer shades (48 each, to be exact), which means it has piqued the interest of beauty-obsessed YouTubers and TikTokers. How do the products fare on darker skin? "I expected nothing less," said YouTuber OHEMAA of the foundation selection in a recent video. She championed the product for being "luminous, dewy and glowy" and, in a later review, said she was "absolutely in love" with it. TikToker @ris.monae said that Liquid Touch is her "fav foundation hands down" and the concealer has also been praised in TikTok comments for featuring yellow undertones to complement and enhance brown skin.
It all sounds very promising but is Rare Beauty really worth your hard-earned cash? Six R29 staffers and contributors put it to the test and here are their thoughts.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.