We Tried Every Product From Glossier — Here's What We Thought

And there's also the fact that some of the products are really, really good — like, buy them because they work good, not just "I saw five girls with messy fringes post this on their feeds so it must be great" good. So we tried them all, in the name of nailing down the very best of Glossier, the just-okay, and what you're better off skipping. Give in to the part of you that wants to buy into the pastel-tinged packaging and pop-up shops in stylish cafés — these Glossier products are worth adding to your Top Shelf