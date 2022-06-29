Ahead of the launch, Birthdate Co. sent me the Tarot Trio to check out. The candles come beautifully packaged, perfect for gifting (or just giving yourself). In addition to the candles, each set comes with a guidebook to interpret the tarot charms. The guidebook gives you a few prompt questions to ask yourself before lighting the candle and revealing your card, such as: "How should I define what I've experienced?," "What do I need to know about my present?" and "What future experience should I prepare to acknowledge?" You choose from your options or look within yourself for the question you are meant to ask. Then you take a deep breath and light the candle. I loved that there is a ritual to follow for the reading; it felt like I was doing magic.



Lighting the candles adds to the ritualist feeling. Once lit, the deeper scents of the candles overpowered my bedroom. They might look small, but they're very mighty. Then comes the wait. The guidebook advises patience, waiting until the charm is fully visible before removing it. Then you can carefully remove it, wipe it clean, and place it on the guidebook's cover, which has space for each of the three cards. Using the guidebook as a reference, you can then read and reflect more on what the card means for you. The charms are a beautiful representation of your life that can be used to guide you into a healed path. Unlike regular tarot cards, which can be reshuffled and redrawn, these unique charms are meant to stay with you forever. They can be worn individually or together on a necklace chain, or find another way to display them. The guidebook also can be saved and used later; the interpretations of the Major Arcanas are useful for your everyday readings too. Even the glass candle holders can be saved and reused.



While this set is certainly a splurge, it's one of the most unique ways I've seen to do a tarot reading. It's perfect for marking a big day or life event even more special, or just resetting your intentions as the seasons change. If you want to experience this one-of-a-kind tarot reading for yourself, act fast. Currently, Birthdate Co. is only releasing the Tarto Trio as a limited launch while supplies last.