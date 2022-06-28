Skip navigation!
Spirit Guide
The 5 Most Wanted Spiritual Products, According To R29 Readers
Mercedes Viera
Jun 28, 2022
Spirit Guide
The Queer Tarot Deck Finally Launched — & It Couldn’t Be Queer-er
Mercedes Viera
Apr 20, 2022
Somos Latinx
7 Latinx-Inspired Tarot Decks You Need In Your Bruja Collection
Mercedes Viera
Mar 4, 2022
Spirit Guide
Read Your Birth Chart Like A Total Pro With This New Astrology Deck
The birth chart: It’s a snapshot of the sky on the moment you were born that can potentially dictate your personality, career, love life, and even what y
by
Mercedes Viera
Gift Guides
36 Spiritual Gifts To Take Your Holidays Higher, From Tarot Decks...
Shopping for spiritual people is all about intention and energy — you can’t overthink it. If you feel like a particular present is going to be the one
by
Mercedes Viera
Most Wanted
Gift Yourself A Truly Unique Reading With These Tarot Candles
Super Sale Alert: The Tarot Trio from Birthdate Co. featured in this story is currently on sale for Black Friday. For more need-to-know details on this yea
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
Every Item You Need To Jumpstart Your Spiritual Journey This Fall
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect...
A modern tarot deck may strike you as an oxymoron; according to Robert Place in The Tarot: History, Symbolism, and Divination, the cards developed in north
by
Mercedes Viera
