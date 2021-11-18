Story from Gift Guides

From Tarot Decks To Crystal Collections, These 34 Spiritual Gifts Will Take Your Holidays Higher

Shopping for spiritual people is all about intention and energy — you can’t overthink it. If you feel like a particular present is going to be the one true joy-sparker, then it probably is. That's your intuition, baby. And, while it's not necessary to have stuff to explore practices like meditation and divination, it's fun to for an aspiring astrologist or crystal collector to receive a token that will help them hone their obsession. The right gift can even launch someone on their healing journey, just like The Modern Tarot deck did for me.
It can be overwhelmingly difficult, though, to choose exactly what to gift those free-spirited peeps on your list. The thousands of options on Etsy, Amazon, and beyond prove that the world of spiritual gewgaws is vast and overwhelming — so if you still don't know where to start on your shopping path, this is the comprehensive guide for you. We've broken down every conceivable category of celestial gift, so keep on scrolling to see our recommendations (straight from a baby witch themself) of the best meditation and spiritual treasures for everyone on your list. From crystals and jewelry to tarot decks and candles, there are over 30 options ahead that will send your recipient straight into the stratosphere.
Crystals

There's no safer starter choice than crystals. From a big chunk of rose quartz (invoking unconditional love) or celestite (to promote inner peace) to a wide array of multicolored geodes, your giftee — whether a rookie rockhound or a seasoned stone collector — will delight in the chance to bring fresh energy into their assortment.
Tarot & Oracle Decks

Whether your friend is merely card-curious or if they have a stack of sets (*raises hand*), a brand new tarot deck is a no-brainer. Make sure you understand your giftee, though — the cards carry energy and power and can be interpreted differently depending on the person. The Modern Witch deck is perfect for beginners, boasting art from the original Rider-Waite tarot with a modern twist; while the options from Etsy are often minimal, perfect for more experienced readers that already have a collection.

Jewelry

The classic gift with a spiritual twist. From evil eye protection bracelets and earrings to zodiac necklaces and birthstone rings, there's something here for everyone on your list. Even if your giftee is a little more witch-y and works with deities, they'll go crazy for the Common Era goddess necklace, adorned with the images from Greek mythology and set with precious stones.
Candles

A home isn't a home without candles. Whether your recipient is into crystal-infused cleansing, chakra meditation, tarot, or the zodiac, there's an interest-appropriate candle on our list. A votive with a spiritual twist will offer better energy than an overpriced, questionably scented bougie.
Books

From beginner crystal healing and iconic astrology encyclopedias to chakra meditation and (my favorite) lunar magic books, books makes the perfect gift for anyone on a spiritual quest.
