I'd just like to speak for fans of the occult and esoteric for a moment when I say that the Stevie Nicks shawl we got last year was nice, but we'd sure love some witchy accessories that are actually useful. Fringed items (especially this season) are a dime a dozen — where's that graveyard dirt we asked for?
The thing is, each witch has her own way of crafting, so to speak. Some like to divine the old school way, with a satisfyingly mystical crystal ball, while others prefer the tactile nature of runes or tarot cards. And then, of course, witches have personal needs, too, which can only be addressed with protection charms, Goddess talismans, and, yes, even love potions. It's a comfort to know that the realm of giftable occult items is wide and varied, but it can be intimidating to plumb the depths without knowing how to begin.
Well, consider this guide your divining rod for the holiday season. Any gift ahead is guaranteed to make this Yule especially enchanting for the witches in your life — they're sure to cast a spell of gratitude over you.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
