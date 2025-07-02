Neptune Retrograde Is In Gear — Now Redefine Your Desires
Neptune’s yearly retrograde is in gear, giving us the chance to redefine our aspirations and desires. We currently have the opportunity to evolve our lives by making necessary changes. The power is in our hands. It’s time to embrace the magic within.
Neptune is known as the “great discontent.” Why is that? We know that many things can look better from a distance. Then, when we get a closer perspective, we can see that all that glitters isn't actually gold at all and we feel disappointed, perhaps even slightly unnerved because we believed very strongly that the opposite was true. We will need to take a step back and reassess what we feel or know to be real.
And it’s Neptune that helps with that process. It is the planet of illusion and delusion, and when moonwalks through the sky in retrograde, our sense of reality gets a fresh start. We can see matters more clearly than before, as the cosmic energy is slowing down. Listening to our instincts and not second-guessing ourselves will allow information to reveal itself in time. Our dreams will be more potent and telling, so we shouldn't act against our hearts or instincts. Write them all down in your journal to keep tabs on what the astral plane tells you.
Neptune's moonwalk in the signs of Aries and Pisces will be a time in which we'll be looking to heal past trauma and strengthen ourselves. Our fears will be resolved as we face them head on. Our needs will be at the forefront of our hearts and minds, pushing us to deal with matters that have been left on the back burner for some time. We might be reevaluating commitments, particularly close relationships and friendships, as we cut through illusions and see people for who they are.
Neptune begins its backward spin on July 4th in Aries. At this time, we will be learning how to soften our exchanges with others and use our passions for good. That means no more fights or arguments for the sake of making a point. A chiller vibe gets the job done. We are looking to embrace our creativity, making it an excellent time to be noticed because of our gifts. A simple post on social media could go viral, expanding our horizons and possibilities.
When Neptune swims back into Pisces on October 22nd, the planet revisits the degrees that it was at in the first few months of the year. We will be dealing with the second part of the story that occurred at the end of winter and the beginning of spring. This is our second chance to take care of the situation and ensure we can foster a better understanding of matters. Boundaries will play an essential role in our partnerships (not just with others, but with ourselves). The summer's eclipses will test our restraint, particularly the solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21st, when limits are tested. Center and ground your energy by connecting with the earth element to keep our sentiments in check.
The retrograde officially ends on December 10th. During the transit, we should hopefully gain a better understanding of ourselves and others. The takeaway is to believe in yourself and the process. Nothing is ever ideal, but finding grace and affection for the imperfections that life brings is the best and only way to move in alignment with the energy.
Important Dates:
July 4th: Neptune retrograde commences in Aries, awakening our childhood hopes and goals.
October 22nd: Neptune retrograde re-enters Pisces. This is the last time the spiritual planet will be in Pisces for 165 years. Embrace your feelings and don't hide them away.
December 10th: Neptune turns direct in Pisces, moving full speed ahead into Aries on January 26th, 2026.
