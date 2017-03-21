Skip navigation!
Fringe Fashion
Fashion
Fringe Bags Might Be Our Favorite Summer Trend Yet
by
Eliza Huber
More from Fringe Fashion
Fashion
Proof That You Can Do Festival Fashion Without The Fringe
Ana Colon
Mar 21, 2017
Styling Tips
4 Ways To Make Skinny Jeans Cool Again
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sep 30, 2016
Shopping
Trying Fringe? Give These 13 Unexpected Pieces A Go
Rachel Besser
Jul 13, 2016
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Latest #OOTD Is Too West Coast For Words
In case the cave you've been living in doesn't have wifi, there's a certain model popping up constantly on Instagram, in the pages of tabloids, on the
by
Landon Peoples
US News
These Celebrities Accidentally Registered As Members Of A Fringe ...
It's not just Donald Trump's children who are confused by voter-registration policies. A Los Angeles Times investigation found that a number of
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Style
A Celeb-Vetted Moto-Jacket Alternative (That's Festival-Friendly,...
Festival season has fully arrived, as indicated by expensive, recreationally themed manicures, carefully edited packing snaps, and the like. As the first
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
This Sold-Out Pair Of Jeans Is About To Be Back In Stock
Luckily for R29 readers, 3x1 is giving away three pairs of the coveted WM3 Crop Fringe jeans. For a chance to win, all you have to do is sign up for the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Food & Drinks
Being Ethical Has A Surprising Fringe Benefit
Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “Emotions can create measurable changes in the physical world?” Honestly, sometimes I agree,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Shopping
How To Wear A Floppy Hat Year-Round, Courtesy Of Jaime King
If you, like millions, spent Saturday cheering on your favorite horses while knocking back mint juleps, you probably ended up with a fancy hat in your
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kate Bosworth Proves Fringe Isn't Just For Festival Season
If you need a primer on the '70s renaissance in fashion, look no further than Kate Bosworth's closet. The actress may have skipped the fringe at this
by
Ana Colon
Trends
3 Easy Ways To Nail This Daring Trend
It's hard for a piece to feel sophisticated and genuinely fun to wear at the same time, which is why we're psyched that fringe is everywhere and
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
This Is How Amal Clooney Does Date Night
On Saturday, Amal Clooney celebrated her first Valentine’s Day with her new husband (some fledgling actor named George?). She presumably wore something
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
The '70s Trend That Will Transform Your Closet
Fringe experienced a resurgence last year, but with this spring's full-on '70s renaissance, the trend is swinging harder than ever. Don't worry; the
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
5 Ways To Wear Fringe NOW
Fringe is always an eye-catcher. Whether it's on the sleeves of a leather jacket or subtly accenting the hem of a skirt, the long strands dance with every
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
16 Ways To Wear Fall's Best Textures
There's no better time than fall for a little textural healing. That is, indulging in all the tactile style delights — think patterned faux furs and
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Selena Gomez's Texas-Girl Outfit Picks Up On A Supermodel Trend
Selena Gomez and Miranda Kerr have more in common than just Justin Bieber. It seems the two women also have a thing for Saint Laurent. (Who doesn't?) The
by
Ellen Hoffman
DIY
How To Make This Tasseled Clutch In 3 Way Easy Steps
I've always loved tassels and fringe on everything. More than just a little. So, when the wavy trim made an appearance on the runways for fall 2014 —
by
Chloe Daley
Shopping
12 Tassel Necklaces With Loads Of Fringe Benefits
A tassel here, a tassel there — this embellishment never really went away (it's a classic), but it's definitely seen a resurgence in popularity lately.
by
Ellen Hoffman
Entertaining
A Fringed DIY For Your Next Dinner Party
Add a little bit of flair to regular old dinner napkins with this 2-step DIY that doesn't require stitching, sewing or longer than 10 minutes. It's an
by
Leaf.tv
Celebrity Style
Elle Fanning & The Case Of The Paper-Lantern Sandals
Making your mark as the queen of weird sandals when you're only 16 years old is no easy feat. (See what we did there?) But, Elle Fanning has easily
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
How To Make Fringe Work For YOUR Closet
Fashion trends are cyclical in nature. We hear this time and time and time again. But, this season, perhaps more than ever, makes a strong case for this
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
18 Tassel-Adorned Shoes With Tons Of Fringe Benefits
No matter your budget, be it thrift store or designer, fashionable finds need not be out of reach. So, we're bringing you the cream of the crop in
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Fringe Bags We Plan To Score On Black Friday
There is no rule (that we care to know about) that says you must shop only for others on Black Friday. You're getting up at the crack of dawn. Reward
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
Trend alert! Southwestern-chic Pieces You'll Wanna Wear All Fall
If you pay attention to runway trends like we do, there’s no denying that one of fall's biggest is Southwestern-inspired pieces. Some of our favorite
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
Maria Lau's High Impact Jewelry Keeps Braids & Fringe On The Radar
Like too much of any good thing, junkyard jewelry--the deconstructed, fringe-dangling, wrapped and braided DIY numbers accentuated with metal dollhouse
by
Michelle Christin...
Shopping
eBay Score! Fringe Tap Shorts
I don't care if these vintage fringe tap shorts could be considered a bit stagey, they are one of the coolest and prettiest things I've ever found on
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Vintage Fringe Tap Shorts
I don't care if these could be considered a bit stagey, they are one of the coolest and prettiest things I've ever found on ebay. Total find! I don't
by
Us
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Schiaparelli Fringe Brooch
While there is no question I have a huge addiction to costume jewelry, I will admit, my brooch collection needs some love, especially come fall, and this
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Vintage Schiaparelli Fringe Brooch
While there is no question I have a huge addiction to costume jewelry, I will admit, my brooch collection needs some love, especially come fall, and this
by
Us
Fashion
eBay Score! Vintage Fringe Collar
I really don't know what I'd ever do with this. I think it might have been part of my Halloween costume in 4th grade. But I still bet someone could pull
by
Us
