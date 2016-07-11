Kendall Jenner's Latest #OOTD Is Too West Coast For Words

In case the cave you've been living in doesn't have wifi, there's a certain model popping up constantly on Instagram, in the pages of tabloids, on the runways, and, oh, everywhere on the internet. We're talking about Kendall Jenner, the tallest of her famous blended family. She's currently making the most of the Big Apple's good weather with her wardrobe decisions, and many of her outfits include the choker trend that she and her friends can't stop wearing.
Model, spokesperson, danseuse — it seems there's nothing the quietest member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood can't do. As for her fashion choices? Well the photos ahead thoroughly prove Jenner's style aptitude. With every event — whether it be at the airport or a red carpet — Kendall keeps things cool. Here are some of our favorite looks.
