How To Take Your Street Style To The Next Level À La Kendall Jenner

In case the cave you've been living in hasn't seen any light, you may have noticed two skyscrapers walking around Instagram, the tabloids, and every avenue of the internet. And no, we're not talking about cloud-grazing buildings sprouting legs and strutting around town. We're talking about the tallest Jenner of the bunch: Kendall.
Model, spokesperson, danseuse — it seems there's nothing the quietest Kardashian can't do. And when it comes to style accolades, the photos ahead prove it. With every event — whether it be a Starbucks run or a red carpet —Kendall keeps things kool. Here are some of our favourite looks.
