Landon Peoples
Trademarks
Why Marina Almost Quit Music & Public Life Forever — And What Brought Her Back
Landon Peoples
Apr 24, 2019
Fashion
What Is The Met Gala’s Camp Theme Exactly?
Landon Peoples
Apr 2, 2019
Fashion
Josie Totah Didn't "Come Out" — She's Always Been Here
Landon Peoples
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
Could Costa Brazil Be The Next Billion-Dollar Beauty Brand?
On a hot, airy day in Northeast Brazil, a rare, 98-foot sapucaia tree stretches toward the clouds that hang low over the Amazon. It’s one of the
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Could This Be The Most Sustainable Women's Brand... Ever?
By now, you're probably aware there's a 50/50 chance that brands who tout their sustainability efforts aren't actually telling the truth. You also know
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
In L.A., Christian Cowan Pays Tribute To The Powerpuff Girls
On Friday, out in Los Angeles, designer Christian Cowan closed out the Fashion Month circuit with a pink, blue, and green bang. If that combination sounds
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Following Raf Simons' Exit, Calvin Klein Is Closing Its Read...
After chief creative officer Raf Simons' nightmare-before-Christmas, effective-immediately departure last December shocked the fashion world, Calvin
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Our Favorite Moments From Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Show
On February 19, Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris at the age of 85. The industry legend had been ill for several weeks and was absent for two of Chanel's haute
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Enter: JoAni Johnson, The 67-Year-Old Model Defying Every Fashion...
JoAni Johnson has lived more lives than a bodega cat. A quintessential and stoic New Yorker, she was born and raised in Harlem, and hung out at Studio 54
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
In
Franca: Chaos & Creation
, The Fashion Industry Rememb...
It's difficult to talk about late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani without mentioning the many lives she touched, and how she impacted them,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
On The Cusp Of Reality TV Stardom, Designer Brandon Maxwell Is (S...
Brandon Maxwell is very busy. But he always makes time for a good cry. For the past few months, the Longview, Texas native has been planning his fall
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel
In its announcement of creative director Karl Lagerfeld's passing, the house of Chanel also confirmed, via Instagram, the appointment of Lagerfeld's
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Hey!
Noah Centineo Stars In That Calvin Klein Ad, Too
As you're probably aware, Twitter lost its collective mind this weekend when Shawn Mendes dropped his underwear pics, via Calvin Klein Underwear/Calvin
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Ends New York Fashion Week Right On Time
Marc Jacobs is not a stickler for punctuality. Last season, he exhausted the patience of top fashion editors with a 90-minute delay, causing some of them
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
On A Dark Day, Look To Christian Cowan To Help You Find The (Neon...
On the messiest day of New York Fashion Week, a couple hundred people trekked through sleet and slushed streets to see British designer Christian
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
A Selection Of Late
Vogue
Editor Franca Sozzani's C...
Known in her country as the "Lady of Fashion," Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani passed away at age 66 just a few days before Christmas in 2016.
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
I'm Terrified Of Needles & I Still Want Janelle Monae's...
Look, I don't usually like to get personal on here but I've got a confession to make: I'm really scared of needles. Like, scurred. And Janelle Monae's
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
In A Sea Of Sequins, Miley Cyrus Dons The Complete Opposite: The ...
Here's something we didn't expect to say tonight: The Grammys were a big night for Thierry Mugler. Thanks to Miley Cyrus (and Cardi freakin' B), the
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Lady Gaga Slays In Celine, Shutting Down Grammys Red Carpet
It's Grammys time, y'all — the biggest night in music and, aside from the Met Ball and maybe the Oscars, the biggest night in fashion, too. A mutually
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Need An Escape From Toxic Masculinity? Watch This Fashion Show
Alessandro Trincone's fall 2019 show had been in the works for months before the Italian fashion designer unveiled his latest gender-challenging creations
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Here's Why 106 Congresswomen Wore White To The State Of The ...
Update: The below was published in advance of Tuesday's SOTU address, where Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and over 100 other congresswomen,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
5 Things You Should Know About This Upcoming NYFW
We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you a very important message: New York Fashion Week is upon us (again). The biannual event that
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
J. Crew & Madewell Partner With Fair Trade To Produce Sustainable...
Sustainability has become a focal point for brands, mainstream and emerging, as of late. Innovators in the space, like H&M and Everlane, have caused a
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
It's A Harness! It's A Bib! It's A... Wait, What <...
If you look at awards shows with the same eyes you do a runway, you'd see little to no correlation between the two: runway shows are about 10 minutes long
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Why Megan Mullally Bought Her SAG Awards Dress Online
When we first heard that four-time SAG Award winner Megan Mullaly was having difficulty getting a designer to dress her to host this year's SAG Awards
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Lady Gaga Stuns In Dior Haute Couture At The SAG Awards
There can be 100 people in a room... and we can guarantee you Lady Gaga is living her best life — no matter who believes in her or not, especially at
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Dior's Latest Couture Show Deserves A Second Look
"Is it a man or a woman? It's neither one nor the other — it's a clown." That's how the show notes to Dior's spring 2019 haute couture show began. And
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Adam Selman, A Designer-Favorite Of Rihanna, Is Venturing Into Sp...
There's really no one quite like Adam Selman. And we're not just saying that. He's pals with Rihanna and Amy Sedaris, has designed for everyone from
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Why Did So Many Designers Rely On This Dress Style At Haute Couture?
If there's anything else that lifts our spirits besides a politically charged Cardi B tangent or this video of a baby pug named Pepito, it's clothes
by
Landon Peoples
