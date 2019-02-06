Here's Why 106 Congresswomen Wore White To The State Of The Union

"No. But the message is not for him, because for a lot of us, [we've had] enough [of] talking about him. He'll be talking about himself. But you [do] have millions of people watching, so we just want to send our message out, especially [to] all the women and men who elected us in the hopes that we would raise wages for people. Getting equality in the workplace is so important." Frankel adds that they invited Republican women to join them, but she isn't sure if any of them will. "We sent an email out with the same message. It's not an anti-Trump message: it's a message about promoting economic security for women and their families. Our pioneers fought for our rights — whether it was the right to vote or the equal rights amendment — and it's 2019 and there's still this huge wage gap."