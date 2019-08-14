Skip navigation!
Women’s Health News
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
In 2020, Women Will Write the Rules
by
Cecile Richards, Ai-jen Poo, and Alicia Garza
News
Judge Blocks Missouri's 8-Week Abortion Ban From Going Into Effect
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
Fertility Spectrum
I'm 40, Have Little Savings, & Just Spent $26K On IVF. This Is My Fertility ...
by
You
News
It's Official: Planned Parenthood Blocked From Millions In Federal Funds
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
Reproductive Rights
News
In Hearings, Tennessee Lawmakers Push For A Total Abortion Ban
Tiffany Diane Tso
Aug 14, 2019
Wellness
This Is What Periods Look Like For Women Around The World
Natalie Gil
Aug 13, 2019
Wellness
Your Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Birth Control
Cory Stieg
Aug 7, 2019
Wellness
A "Blind" Or "Dead-End" Vagina Doesn't Mean The End Of Your Sex Life
Ever heard of a 'blind vagina'? Us neither, until a recently published piece of research in the British Medical Journal shone a light on the case
by
Natalie Gil
Dedicated Feature
It's Time We Talked Openly About Our Vaginal Health
You know that game where you scream “penis” at the top of your lungs? When’s the last time you shouted the word “vagina” sans inh
by
Eliza Dumais
Body
Anne Hathaway Gets Real About “Painful” Moments That May Come Wit...
Anne Hathaway wants to get real about fertility. Hathaway, who earlier this week revealed that she is expecting her second child, knows it’s anything but
by
Alejandra Salazar
Wellness
Why Getting Your Period Is So Much Worse During A Heatwave
by
Amerley Ollennu
News
Judge Temporarily Blocks 3 New Anti-Abortion Laws In Arkansas
A federal judge temporarily blocked three anti-abortion laws in Arkansas only minutes before they were set to take effect Wednesday, including a measure ba
by
Andrea González-R...
Wellness
How Long Is Too Long For A Power Nap?
Have you ever looked at your dog as she napped peacefully in the middle of the afternoon and felt intense jealousy? Unlike dogs and many other animals, hum
by
Molly Longman
News
Leana Wen Claims Planned Parenthood Ousted Her "At A Secret Meeting"
Planned Parenthood removed its president Dr. Leana Wen on Tuesday, less than a year after she assumed leadership of the organization. Wen, who replaced lon
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Here's How Trump's New Abortion Restrictions Could Affect You
President Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday it has started to enforce its “domestic gag rule,”
by
Andrea González-R...
News
As President, Kamala Harris Says She Would Close The Nationwide R...
Sen. Kamala Harris is announcing her plan to eliminate the nationwide rape-kit backlog by the end of her first term, if she were to become president. The c
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Vagina
If Your Vagina Itches, This Might Be Why
Whether it’s a mosquito bite or an allergic reaction, itching can be annoying… especially when it’s your vulva or vagina that’s itching. While you
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
What Spotting Before Your Period Could Mean
As if bleeding for three to seven days a month isn’t enough, sometimes your vagina will bleed when you’re not on your period. When this happens, the bl
by
Erika W. Smith
News
When A Fetus' Life Is Valued Over The Mother's, Women Like Marsha...
In Alabama, which has some of the most severe abortion restrictions in the country, Marshae Jones, 28, was charged with manslaughter in the death of the 5-
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
American Medical Association Takes Stand Against North Dakota's A...
The American Medical Association (AMA), the United States' largest physicians' organization, is suing North Dakota over the constitutionality of
by
Andrea González-R...
Wellness
Why Does Female Feticide Still Exist?
There’s a common saying among women in my family: “Everything has changed, and nothing has changed.” It means that the world has progressed in ways t
by
Balli Kaur Jaswal
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Narrowly Avoids Closure — Again
In the latest in a series of dramatic developments affecting the fate of Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, the Planned Parenthood branch has
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
A Pregnant Alabama Woman Was Shot & Now She's Being Charged With ...
An Alabama grand jury charged Marshae Jones, 27, with manslaughter after another woman shot her during a dispute outside a retail store in Pleasant Grove,
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Jay Inslee Bragged About His Support For Reproductive Rights. Amy...
One of the most intense moments of the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami on Wednesday came early on, when Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee basically br
by
Amelia Harnish
Sex School
What You Need To Know About Pelvic Floor Muscles
No matter what sexist myths and insults say, your vagina can’t become “loose” from having a lot of sex, or a lot of sexual partners. We talked to Lau
by
Erika W. Smith
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Could Close Soon
The Missouri Health Department will not renew Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri's annual license to provide abortions,
by
Andrea González-R...
Fitness
"I Feel Like Every Girl Should Play Sports"
Courtney Okolo's passion for running grew organically from her days in the schoolyard. Lining up to race the other kids, boys included, she regularly
by
Jessica Ciosek
News
Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Defies The State By Stopping Unne...
Missouri's last abortion clinic will stop complying with a state requirement forcing it to perform an additional pelvic exam on women seeking abortion
by
Andrea González-R...
News
House Passes Spending Bill That Repeals The Global Gag Rule
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to pass a near $1 trillion spending package that includes several provisions reversing the Trump administ
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Exclusive: Planned Parenthood Launches Huge Campaign To Fight Abo...
If you want people to pay attention, plastering your message across Times Square is a no-brainer. That's exactly what Planned Parenthood is doing. On
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Pramila Jayapal Told The Story Of Her Abortion In New
NYT
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state and the co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, opened up about her abortion for the first time ev
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
The "Beyoncés Of Birth Control": Freshman Reps Introduce OTC Bill
“Psst! ? Birth control should be over-the-counter, pass it on,” freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week. Turns out, it wasn&#
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Birth Control News
Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds Of Her Atlanta Concert To Planned ...
In the time since Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other state lawmakers signed “heartbeat bills” into laws, which would ban abortions on
by
Cory Stieg
News
Maine Now Lets Nurse Practitioners Perform Abortions
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a measure that will allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform abortions, a move that reproductiv
by
Andrea González-R...
