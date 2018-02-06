The Problem With The Suffragettes

“What they said that they saw in the fascist movement was the same spirit, militancy and revolutionary spirit that they had experienced in the suffragette movement under the leadership of Emmeline Pankhurst, who was a charismatic authoritarian leader,” Julie explains, emphasising that “people assume being a radical feminist means you’re on the left but we need to look at women on the right too because they were not completely absent.” While Sylvia went on to become more left-wing after 1918, Julie says the war provided a catalyst for Emmeline and Christabel’s move to the right: “They became nationalists in supporting the war effort, which was not the majority position among suffragettes, many of whom took a pacifistic position.” At the end of her life, Emmeline stood as a Conservative candidate, but she died before the election in 1929.