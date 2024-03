The Attack On Diane Abbott Is An Attack On All Black Women

I think calling for a Black woman to be shot does indeed incite racial hatred and violence and yet, like clockwork, the UK descended into needless debates about whether Hester and his alleged comments were even racist at all. Following the release of Hester’s alleged comments on Monday, cabinet minister Mel Stride said, per BBC News, that, while Hester’s alleged remarks were “inappropriate”, they were not “gender-based or race-based”. Meanwhile, Frank Hester, who is the CEO of software company The Phoenix Partnership and donated £10m to the Tories last year , quickly released an I’m not racist campaign and publicly backtracked from the comments he reportedly made in 2019. “Mr Hester has made clear that while he was rude, his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor the colour of her skin,” Hester’s spokesperson said. “He has since apologised.” In a statement published to X, formerly Twitter, it was stressed that Hester “wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life.”