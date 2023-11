Nella Rose Is The Latest Victim Of Online Misogynoir

At just 26 years old, Nella Rose has experienced the immeasurable pain of losing both of her parents all while carving out an impressive career on social media and television. On her YouTube channel in 2018, Rose spoke about the monumental heartbreak of losing her mother at 19 years old. “Literally not even a month, a couple of weeks, after I turned 19 my mum passed away and it was something that you don’t expect. You don’t plan, it just happened. I didn’t wake up that day and think ‘Oh my mum is going to pass away’,” she said in the video. “She literally just died in my arms. It is the worst thing that happened in my life. I will never get over it. I have learned to deal with it, but I do not see myself healing from it anytime soon.” Rose later turned to her followers to speak out also losing her father in 2020, in an Instagram post , she wrote: ‘Gonna make you the proudest dad ever in the years to come because I know you’re still by [my] side every step of the way.’