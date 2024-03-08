Welcome to Sky Sports Editions, where we meet remarkable sports women as they direct their very own cover shoot. Alongside all of the live sport coverage on Sky, this series provides a space for these extraordinary athletes to tell their personal journeys, in their own words. In this episode, racing champion Jamie Chadwick reveals how she balances her penchant for a quiet life with the fast-paced demands of driving, and what she’s working towards for the future of the sport.
Jamie Chadwick is a British racing sensation tearing up the track in motorsport. From competing in the Formula Regional European Championship to dominating the all-female W Series as a three-time champion, this year will see Chadwick competing in the Indy NXT by Firestone for a second time. In the exhilarating world of motorsports, where there are plenty of adrenaline-pumping moments, you might expect Chadwick to be as high-octane as her racing. However, quite the opposite, it’s Chadwick’s distinct aura of quiet confidence and her love of a quiet weekend off the track that is so endearing.
Growing up as one of only four girls in her class at school, her early life set the mood for her future career, now being a minority in a male-dominated industry. These days, Chadwick’s friends describe her as humble, kind and inspiring; but even some of her nearest and dearest say she can be a bit of a closed book — however, this quietness is not to be confused with shyness. On her Sky Sports shoot, Chadwick emits a sense of confidence that exudes beneath her calm demeanour. “When I’m confident, I find it very easy to just be myself, just be how I need to be and do the job I need to do.”
Chadwick’s inner confidence wasn’t always innate; a continuous work in progress, it’s something she intentionally chooses to work on. “I spoke to a psychologist and a lot of it came down to — right, what can you do to remind yourself to back yourself.” One of Chadwick’s most poignant reminders comes in the form of a pair of racing gloves, on which she has written herself a clear message: the word “confidence”.
When the helmet’s on, Chadwick becomes totally focussed on the demands of the race ahead of her. Due to the high-pressures of the track, in her personal life, she tries to keep things as relaxed as possible; a coping mechanism to even out the pressures of her job. “I love to just go to the pub with my friends. I like being able to switch off,” she says. “Extroverted introvert — that’s what I am!”
What she chooses to wear mirrors her chill personality: Embracing a stream-lined wardrobe, her staples include jeans and a simple tee. Although, Chadwick admits she loves the opportunity to express a bit more of her personal style during awards ceremonies and dinners; simple, well-fitting, sports-chic elegance that screams class. “I personally quite like off-season. That’s a time I find I can really start to express myself a little bit more.” Chadwick’s Sky Sports Editions shoot choices reinforce her preference for “statement simplicity”. “I’m only small in stature, but if we can have a bit of a powerhouse element to [the look], with a bit of a suit, I think that’ll be quite cool.”
In a sport often dominated by louder personalities, Chadwick has found her strength in being authentically herself, choosing to spend her time enjoying the quieter things in life. “I think that’s always been a big thing that I’ve tried to do on race weekends is just preserve energy.” Her time off involves seeing friends, catching up on TV and opting for days out, over nights out. “I don't like going out too late at night or anything like that,” she says. “A Sunday roast is great because you can be out in the day, but still back in at a reasonable hour.”
From navigating the challenges of a less conventional path to embracing the competitive spirit within her, Chadwick remains steadfast in her mission to redefine the landscape of motorsports. Her ultimate aim is to foster diversity within the sport, transforming it into a more inclusive and representative space — not just for the drivers, but for the mechanics, engineers and other roles within the sport. “Ultimately, I want to see so many more women at the top level of the sport, inspiring the younger generations to get involved in the first place. And across the board, the whole sport becoming more diverse and having that equal opportunity to be involved in the sport.”In her own quietly confident way, Chadwick will no doubt leave a mark on the fast-paced world she calls home.
