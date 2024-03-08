From navigating the challenges of a less conventional path to embracing the competitive spirit within her, Chadwick remains steadfast in her mission to redefine the landscape of motorsports. Her ultimate aim is to foster diversity within the sport, transforming it into a more inclusive and representative space — not just for the drivers, but for the mechanics, engineers and other roles within the sport. “Ultimately, I want to see so many more women at the top level of the sport, inspiring the younger generations to get involved in the first place. And across the board, the whole sport becoming more diverse and having that equal opportunity to be involved in the sport.”In her own quietly confident way, Chadwick will no doubt leave a mark on the fast-paced world she calls home.