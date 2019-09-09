Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Dedicated Features
Dedicated Feature
5 Pairs Of Jeans For Unpredictable Weather
by
Esther Newman
Dedicated Feature
This Music Exec Is Shaking Up The Industry From The Inside
by
Natty Kasambala
Dedicated Feature
How To Make A Good First Impression, Your Way
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
This Gen Z Stylist Is Shaping The Future Of Fashion
by
Serena Brown
Dedicated Feature
5 Common Money Mistakes & How To Fix 'Em
Money Medics
9 Sep 2019
Dedicated Feature
Brittany Bathgate Totally Renovated Her £140,000 Norwich Home – & Here's What It...
Brittany Bathgate
28 Aug 2019
Dedicated Feature
How I Mastered My Presence As An Introvert
Amy Sedghi
22 Aug 2019
Dedicated Feature
The Perfect Drink To Enjoy This Bank Holiday
by
Nova Dando
Dedicated Feature
Here's What Workplace Culture Is Really Like For Women Of Colour
“It’s very difficult to feel like you can show up in a space where people are looking at you sideways,” says R29 Unbothered's managing editor, D
by
Us
Dedicated Feature
Why Aren’t You Swimming? It’s The Best Thing You Could Do For You...
Toes dangling over the edge and your hair squeezed into a silicone cap. Is there anything more daunting than diving headfirst into a (usually bracingly col
by
Lotte van Raalte
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Power Dressing For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afterwards
There’s a saying that goes: “Dress for the job you want, not the one you have.” Now, that might not always be practical, given your professio
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Positive Affirmations For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afte...
Our thoughts can have a powerful impact on our self-esteem and actions. The way we speak to ourselves and the words we use in day-to-day life are intrinsic
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
I Tried Power Poses For A Week & Here's How I Felt Afterwards
We all know body language can be a powerful tool. How we stand, present ourselves and use the space around us gives off a multitude of unspoken signals eve
by
Amy Sedghi
Dedicated Feature
How To Balance Wellbeing, Fitness & Work – With Advice From Carly...
When the demands of life become overwhelming, maintaining a healthy mind and body can fall low on our priority list. (How many times have you cancelled a g
by
Natasha Slee
Dedicated Feature
We Challenge This Denim-Hater To Wear Jeans For 7 Days Straight
by
Sian O'Flaherty
Dedicated Feature
What Being In A Football Team Teaches You About Life
I used to think that you had to be a certain type of person to play team sports: athletic, tall and, well, really good at sports. That was before my friend
by
Kelsey Freeman
Dedicated Feature
The Sunglasses You Need This Summer — According To Your Horoscope
You’re the sort of person who checks your horoscope before the weather forecast, and for good reason — after all, the disappointment of a Summer Friday
by
Erin Donnelly & B...
Dedicated Feature
The Morning Routines Of 5 Successful Women (Which Are Actually Ea...
by
Alice Tate
Dedicated Feature
The Ultimate Women's World Cup Team Guide
Here we are. It’s June 2019 and the most anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ever has finally reached the beautiful stadiums of this edition’s host
by
Naomi Accardi
Dedicated Feature
The World Cup Is A Huge Moment For Women's Sport & Here's Why
Whether you’re a year-round football fanatic or you just get really into the big competitions (who can resist the drama of a penalty shoot-out?), there?
by
Casey Bird
Dedicated Feature
Everything My Mother Handed Down To Me — Including My Style
Eighteen-year-old Memphis Murphy has just called dibs on her mother Sydney Oliver's padded, chain-handle bag — while her mother is carrying it. Syd
by
Chelsea Peng
Dedicated Feature
This New Converse Style Will Go With Everything In Your Wardrobe
I got my first pair of Converse for my 13th birthday. They were light purple (the official colour name was ‘grape’) and we had to travel by hov
by
Hannah Rochell
Dedicated Feature
I Redecorated My £800 Per Month Rented Three-Bedroom House In Bir...
I'm Medina and I'm an interiors and DIY blogger. Up until about three weeks ago I was also a part-time nurse (and before that a midwife) in the N
by
Medina Grillo
Dedicated Feature
How Dystopian Fiction Became A Coping Mechanism For An Entire Gen...
From zombie apocalypse dramas to totalitarian regimes of the future, dystopian stories have long captivated readers with their ability to entertain and ter
by
Daisy Woodward
Dedicated Feature
If You Love Dystopian Stories, You Need To Download
Forest 40...
by
Emily Baker
Dedicated Feature
Why This Fierce Female Period Drama Should Be Next On Your Watch ...
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. The first of Henry VIII’s six wives may not have lost her head, but history books have done her n
by
Erin Donnelly
Dedicated Feature
I Was Diagnosed With Arthritis In My 20s: Here's What It's Like
by
Sarah Graham
Dedicated Feature
My Best Friend & I Bought Our Flat For £195,000 – Here's What It ...
Back in 2015, I took the leap and bought this flat for £195,000 with my friend Steph. We exchanged on Halloween. It's a two-bedroom flat located in a
by
Makeda Matheson
Dedicated Feature
Save These Quotes To Your Phone Background For Daily Motivation
by
Lucy Kirk
Dedicated Feature
"I Had Constant Stubble": The Real Reasons Women Remove Hair
Let’s face the fuzz. It’s 2019, we have body hair and we’re not afraid to let it all grow or let it all go. More importantly: here at Refinery29, we?
by
Marie-Claire Chappet
Dedicated Feature
29 Hours In Marrakech With Lizzy Hadfield
I am a huge fan of a city break. I'm always amazed that a couple of hours on a flight from London can land you in a different city, country and cultur
by
Lizzy Hadfield
Work & Money
This MasterClass Will Help You Overcome Self-Doubt At Work & Achi...
Update (14th May 2019): Applications for The Presence MasterClass™ have closed, and 30 attendees have been selected. Thank you to everyone who applied. T
by
Erin Aniker
Dedicated Feature
4 Beauty Ideas To Switch Up Your Everyday Look
by
Daniela Morosini
Dedicated Feature
How I Created Glow Bar: A Small Business Owner's Guide To Turning...
by
Rosaline Shahnavaz
More Stories