Housing costs: £746.61 for my half of the mortgage. M and I have a joint account that we both pay 50/50 into for all of our household-related expenses.

Loan payments: £80 student loan, deducted from my salary.

Pension? Yes, I pay 5% which is £105.87 a month and is deducted from my salary.

Savings? £2,400 in a 5.5% interest savings account. All of our joint savings have gone into buying and renovating our first house. We have a junior savings account for K, which currently has £3,500 in it — all of his child benefit and monetary gifts go into this account.

Utilities: £120 council tax (we were billed late so have to pay five months’ worth in three payments), £20 water, £72.80 gas and electric, £17.50 broadband — these are all my half.

All other monthly payments: £66.06 phone, £72.24 car insurance, £10.49 life insurance, £24.48 income protection, £18.99 L’s pet care plan (M pays for B’s). Subscriptions: £5.50 TV streaming, £8.50 music streaming, £4.50 priority delivery, £4.50 other TV streaming, £1.50 data storage, £10 account fees (we have a reward account for our joint account as we get a lot of cash back and benefits such as travel and phone insurance, car breakdown cover, etc.) — these are all my half.