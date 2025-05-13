I’ve battled hormonal acne for years, so I’m no stranger to dermatology clinics. But even though I’d leave with a prescription that works wonders, I’d also go home with about £300 less in my bank account. Dermatology appointments — and the prescriptions that come with them — are expensive, which is why a handful of skincare brands have made it their mission to democratise access to powerhouse ingredients that actually work. One that deserves a shout-out is Skin + Me, a personalised skincare brand founded by three NHS dermatologists who’ve seen just about every skin concern, from rosacea to adult acne.
What they don’t know about achieving great skin isn’t worth knowing — and luckily, they don’t gatekeep. The brand has brought its high-performance ingredients (think rejuvenating retinoids and exfoliating azelaic acid) directly to the high street with an affordable, expert-led range that encompasses everything you need to build a dermatologist-approved routine, from cleansers and moisturisers to treatments. Dry, “normal”, oily, combination and sensitive skin types are all covered, along with a wide range of concerns: hydration and glow, redness and uneven tone, fine lines and elasticity, pigmentation and dark spots, breakouts, and visible pores.
That last concern really resonated with me, so instead of spending a small fortune on a professional appointment, I decided to try Skin + Me’s high street collection first — and I’m so glad I did. Ahead, you’ll find my thoughts on each product, including the new Daily Moisturiser With SPF 50 — a sunscreen so good, you’ll actually want to wear it every day.
A common misconception about foaming cleansers is that they dry out your skin. While it’s true that some formulas are packed with harsh surfactants (the ingredients that create a lather), the ones in this cleanser are much gentler. There’s cocamidopropyl betaine, for example, derived from coconut oil, which melts makeup and cuts through grease without leaving your skin uncomfortably tight. Another star ingredient is glycerin, which I always look for in cleansers and moisturisers. It draws moisture from the environment and deeper layers of the skin to keep dryness at bay.
The addition of 5% saccharide complex — another deeply hydrating ingredient — makes this the ultimate gentle cleanser for oily to combination skin. I can vouch for it: I’ve been using it to double cleanse in the evening. One wash dislodges my makeup (including foundation and mascara) and sunscreen, and the second ensures it’s all gone. Even better, it’s kind enough to use in the morning, too, so I’ve been grabbing it straight from the shower. I never feel like my skin might crack when I pat it dry afterwards. It always feels nourished, not stripped, and I have a feeling I’ll be using it down to the very last drop.
The star of my skincare routine has to be the Breakouts + Visible Pores Serum. This treatment comes in the brand’s smart Daily Doser packaging, designed by dermatologists to ensure you get the perfect amount of active ingredients. Speaking of actives, 10% azelaic acid — an exfoliating acid — clears pores of oil, dead skin cells and bacteria before they can cause breakouts. Don’t be fooled, though. It’s so gentle that it also reduces redness, which is why dermatologists often recommend it for rosacea. The serum also contains 2% plant-based retinol, which encourages fresh skin cells without the irritation of traditional retinol, plus phyto-resin extract to prevent clogged pores and reduce excess oil.
Since using this, the painful spots along my jawline and forehead have eased up significantly, as have the blackheads on my nose and forehead, and the little whiteheads that would pop up on my cheeks. The texture is more like a lightweight cream than a watery serum, so my skin feels nourished, never dry.
Lastly, no skincare routine is complete without a broad-spectrum, high-factor sunscreen. Enter: Skin + Me Daily Moisturiser With SPF 50 — an everyday moisturiser with added sunscreen that’s exclusive to Boots. If you're serious about your skin, using SPF daily protects against UVA (which causes skin cancer and premature ageing) and UVB (responsible for sunburn). It also helps prevent hyperpigmentation, sun-induced inflammation and damage to your skin’s moisture barrier. In short, it’s essential, but a customer poll by the brand found that 91% of people surveyed weren’t using enough.
To combat this, Skin + Me’s Daily Moisturiser with SPF comes in the Daily Doser packaging, ensuring you get full SPF 50 protection for your face with every click — no need to worry about measuring or applying enough. You can definitely tell dermatologists were involved in its design: This sunscreen is so lightweight, I actually look forward to using it each morning. It doesn’t sting my eyes or leave me feeling hot and greasy during workouts.
Besides aesthetics, this sunscreen boasts broad-spectrum protection, shielding skin against both UVA and UVB. Then there are the skin-enhancing ingredients such as 2% ectoin, which moisturises deeply, 0.2% carnosine (an antioxidant that defends skin against environmental aggressors that lead to dark spots) and 1.5% rainbow algae extract, which evens out skin tone over time. This is another product I’ll use up — if my partner doesn’t beat me to it; he’s just as obsessed with the fast-absorbing, silky texture.
