When it comes to affordable skincare, we really are living in the best timeline. We’ve got high-street heroes such as CeraVe and Garnier, which offer everyday essentials without breaking the budget. Meanwhile, trailblazers like The Ordinary have turned the whole industry on its head with an array of reasonably priced, results-driven products anchored by active ingredients like retinal and hyaluronic acid. While there are already plenty of affordable beauty brands in the mix, there is one relative newcomer that has produced one hit after the next: Naturium.
If you’ve found yourself in a Space NK or browsed its website in recent months, the name Naturium probably rings a bell. The Californian beauty brand — founded by entrepreneur and YouTube creator Susan Yara — launched in the UK back in 2022, and has topped the retailer’s bestseller list ever since (the brand was acquired by e.l.f. in 2023).
The lineup of serums, moisturisers, body washes and lotions are rich in active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, while straightforward product names like “The Smoother” and “KP Body Scrub” make it easier to digest which skin gripes they can help tackle. Most importantly, nothing in the whole lineup exceeds £30. In other words, if you love The Ordinary, you will absolutely want to stock up on Naturium, too.
Ahead, we’ve polled our team on their favourite Naturium products to help you nail down the ones most worth your money.
