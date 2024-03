This £13 Tinted SPF Is All My Beauty Editor Friends Can Talk About — It’s That Good

Aside from TikTok, I realised that this sunscreen was really something when it happened to be the talk of the table at a launch party for an entirely different SPF brand (one with much higher prices). A quick call out to my beauty editor friends proved that it has quite a few fans. Denise Primbet , beauty journalist at Glamour is equally as obsessed: “I’m a true skincare stan and SPF and vitamin C are my two holy grails,” she says. “I’m also a firm believer that quality skincare doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.” As such, Garnier’s latest hybrid SPF intrigued her. “It gave me that ‘lit-from-within’ glow with no greasiness in sight, and it felt super hydrating on my dry and sensitive skin,” says Primbet. “I honestly cannot recommend it enough for when you need to be out-the-door ASAP and there’s barely any time for the usual five-plus step skincare ritual. Hands down, it’s one of the best Garnier products I’ve tried.”