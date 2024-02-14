All My Beauty Editor Friends Agree: This £19 Moisturiser Is Unbeatable

Despite an abundance of skincare brands at my fingertips, the latter is quite difficult to come by. Conversations with friends and colleagues prove that I’m not the only one who wants something rich enough for the winter but not too buttery that it breaks me out come summer. I need to know that it hydrates and smooths not just instantly but cumulatively over time, so it has to harness some impressive ingredients. Most importantly, it has to be affordable. While I’m lucky enough to receive many beauty samples as part of my job, I believe that a consistent routine is the key to skin you’re happy with. In other words, I’m willing to pay for a product that I know works, but it can’t be eye-wateringly expensive.