This Skin Gadget Zapped Away My Acne Breakout Overnight
From pimple patches to spot treatments and lasers, there’s little I haven’t tried in the name of clear skin. When it comes to beauty tech specifically, I’m hardly a novice, either — LED masks, sleek hair stylers, high frequency wands, cleansing tools… I use ‘em all! But if I had to use only one for the rest of my life, it would easily be the ZIIP microcurrent tool.
ZIIP, co-founded by facialist Melanie Simon, is perhaps best known for the ZIIP Halo — a small, computer-mouse-shaped device that treats myriad skin concerns, from wrinkles to puffiness to yes, acne. I’m 31, and genetically blessed with few wrinkles and good bone structure, so while I loved the Halo (truly, it was a cornerstone of my wedding skin prep), I almost exclusively used it to ward off breakouts. At £379.99, the Halo is far from cheap — and if you’re only interested in it for acne treatment, I might not have recommended it. But here’s where the ZIIP Dot microcurrent tool comes in.
Unlike the Halo, the ZIIP Dot Acne Treatment Device doesn’t require a companion app to select which treatment to load. It arrives preset with a 90-second spot treatment routine (60 seconds of Treat mode, followed by 30 seconds of Calm to reduce inflammation) and a six-minute full-face routine (four minutes of Treat mode and two minutes of Calm).
What is microcurrent and how can it improve acne?
The ZIIP looks like a mini doughnut and has two thin, slightly curved electrical nodes on the underside of the device, which deliver the microcurrent. Microcurrent is perhaps most popular for “snatching” (the ability to sculpt and tone facial muscles), but I’ve personally noticed the most dramatic improvements in my acne. Sure enough, some research suggests that microcurrent is an effective treatment for alleviating p.acnes, a type of bacteria that contributes to acne.
Is the ZIIP Dot good for acne?
I tend to break out most on my chin and jawline, but occasionally get acne in congested areas like my nose. The Dot is small enough to get into hard-to-reach spots, and I liked that you can start your treatment right away without having to pull up and sync the device with the app.
In the box was a bottle of Clear Gel (one of the various conductive gels the brand offers), along with a charging cable and manual. It’s super lightweight and fits comfortably in my hand. After cleansing and patting my skin dry, I apply a few pumps of gel all over my face. Pressing and holding the Dot’s power button activates the full-face routine and I slowly glide the device over my face. I tend to notice a slight warming sensation when the microcurrent “finds” the active acne — this is totally normal!
Depending on how severe the breakout is, things can get a little tingly, but nothing unbearable. (Compared to other devices I’ve tried, I find that ZIIP’s are not only the most effective but also the most gentle.) After use, I wipe the Dot clean with a towel, rinse off any excess gel and proceed with the rest of my nighttime skincare routine.
The morning after using this for the first time, I swear that the early rumblings of a cystic pimple were gone. (Formerly, I’d only seen results that fast with a dermatologist appointment and cortisone injection.) The one-two punch of microcurrent to kill bacteria and nanocurrent (a lower intensity) to quell inflammation — at its core, that’s what acne is, after all — is a pimple’s worst nightmare and my new best friend.
But what do the experts think? Dr Zainab Laftah, a consultant dermatologist at The Shard, says that while there is promising anecdotal evidence that micro- and nanocurrent devices like the ZIIP can reduce inflammation and speed up healing, there is a lack of clinical data compared to the evidence base for traditional acne treatments such as topical salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin, which she says are the “gold standard” for treating active acne. However, Dr Laftah adds, “If you are already using proven topical therapies and are looking to reduce inflammation and enhance the healing process, a device like the ZIIP Dot may serve as a helpful adjunct.”
Dr Laftah says that it's generally safe to use a microcurrent tool like the ZIIP Dot alongside retinol or exfoliating acids, as long as you avoid applying retinoids or acids within 24 hours of the treatment. This is because they can lower the skin’s tolerance, increasing the risk of irritation, she says.
How do you use the ZIIP Dot to treat acne?
ZIIP recommends using the Dot two to three times a week, which is perfect for keeping breakouts at bay. Dr Laftah recommends avoiding areas with active infections, open sores, severe acne cysts or broken and inflamed skin, as currents could worsen irritation or delay healing .
Overall, the full-face routine has really helped maintain clear skin, but I’ve also used the spot treatment for a quick zippity-zap if I’m in a rush. Depending on the stage my acne is at, that’s been enough to reduce the lifespan and severity of the breakout dramatically. (In my aforementioned example, I was able to “catch” the pimple before it had a chance to wreak havoc; since I tend to scar easily, this was still a great tool to have to reduce hyperpigmentation.)
If acne is your primary skin concern, then at £169.99 (half the price of the Halo), the Dot is an amazing addition to any acne-haver’s routine. I love that it’s compact enough to easily travel with — great news if your skin tends to flare up after a long flight. With this sleek new skin gadget as part of my acne routine, I feel like I’m truly taking care of my skin — and that’s a very, very good thing.
