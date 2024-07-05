There is no funky taste to this lip primer, which is said to “prep” your lips with hydration and protection in the form of SPF 30. It’s broad spectrum so it shields against UVA and UVB rays. My only gripe is that it absorbs quickly so it doesn’t feel as moisturising as the other lip balms on this list. That doesn’t mean the protection isn’t there, though, and I very much appreciated its matteness one windy day! If you have perpetually dry lips like me, you might need something more akin to a balm. This product imparts a wash of nude colour that suited my light olive skin really nicely but considering it’s only available in one shade (unlike the SPF-free Lip Butters, available in four), it might not be the best option for darker skin.