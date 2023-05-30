On 4th April I got the all clear. I no longer have skin cancer. I’m so lucky, thankful, grateful and blessed to have come out the other side but that doesn’t mean it’s over for me. I have to check the lymph nodes in my armpit, neck and groin every month, and I have to go back to the hospital every three months for a whole-body mole map where they check every single mole on my body to make sure they’re not cancerous. When your health is on the line, all you want is to be okay. For the past six months, my whole life has been on hold. There were so many things I wanted to do and couldn’t. I dreamt of quitting my job and starting my own business full-time but I couldn’t do that because I needed time off, which included sick pay. I planned to do entertainment on cruises but I needed to be available for appointments so that fell through.