"We are most likely to enjoy sunny conditions when we’re on holiday, away from work and generally feeling less stressed about life," says Dr. Kluk. "These factors may be more relevant than the sunshine itself in improving breakouts. While I have heard people say that their spots genuinely improve in the sun, the problem with this is that there are much safer and more effective ways to treat breakouts than exposing our skin to UV rays, and it is never advisable to use sunbeds as a way of controlling spots because the risk of skin cancer outweighs any benefit."