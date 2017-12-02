This Household Item May Be The Cure To Psoriasis Flare-Ups

It’s does sound like a nice excuse to add vanilla shots to lattes, smoothies, hot toddies — anything. Still, more research is needed before vanillin can be claimed the chief botanical remedy for this complicated disease. In the meantime, Jaliman suggests checking in with your dermatologist or GP for other helpful options. “Curcumin is effective for psoriasis — this is safe and certainly worth a try,” she says. “Fish oil capsules and even fatty fish can be helpful when added to the diet.”