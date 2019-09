This Household Item May Be The Cure To Psoriasis Flare-Ups

We’re talking about vanillin — the stuff found in baked goods galore and one of the most widely used flavouring products in the world. As Allure reported, preliminary research shows that taking vanillin orally may help provide real relief for suffers. The discovery comes courtesy of a new Taiwanese-based study printed in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in which mice were given up to 100 mg of vanillin for seven consecutive days. Those who received the maximum daily dose saw an 11% decrease in thickness and number of cell layers in the epidermis, leading researchers to conclude that the household flavouring is “an effective bioactive compound against psoriatic skin inflammation.” What’s more, the treatment helped regulate a few of the variant genes that contribute to flare ups.