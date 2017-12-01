All Your Biggest Skin-Care Concerns — Solved

4 of 8

Problem: Sebaceous Filaments



"I rarely get spots, but in the last 18 months or so I noticed these tiny, hard grey bumps filled with a drop-shaped beads. In the last month they have increased. I get them on my chin and between my brows. I haven't tried any products on them, but I'm obsessed with squeezing them out! How can I stop them or slow down their appearance?" - Natasha Slee, Social Media Manager



Expert: Dr. Anita Sturnham, dermatologist and founder of Nuriss Clinics



"Sebaceous filaments are often under-diagnosed and mistaken for blackheads or whiteheads — but their characteristics are very different. A sebaceous filament is a tiny collection of sebum (oil) and old dead skin cells, which accumulate around a hair follicle. To target the filaments, adding in a combination alpha and beta hydroxy acid cleanser will help, thanks to its double-action cleansing mechanism. The lactic and glycolic acid exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, while the salicylic acid will seep into your pores, reduce bacteria, oil, and inflammation. Start off by using this at night, which in my opinion should always be the more intensive cleanse in your regimen.



"Dehydration can trigger faster sebum production, increasing the rate of pore clogging. The key to preventing this is to ensure that you have adequate skin hydrators in your skin-care routine, and to avoid pore-clogging facial oils and comedogenic moisturizers. Morning and night serums with a high molecular weight hylauronic acid will be your skin savior. Adding in a retinoid (vitamin A) serum or night cream is also great, because the nutrient will reduce sebum, bacteria, inflammation, and improve cell turnover. There's no need to blitz your skin with high doses of retinoids to address this skin concern, though — just 0.5-1% of a second or third generation retinoid works wonders, and I find products with additional hyaluronic acid in the formula help to counteract any dryness or irritation that one may see typically after using these types of products."