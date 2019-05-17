Skip navigation!
Versed Is The Cutest New Skin-Care Brand At Target
by
Megan Decker
Tatcha Just Launched A New Skin Mist — & It's Perfect For Summer
Thatiana Diaz
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Apple Cider Vinegar Is A DIY Beauty Staple — But Is It Safe?
Thatiana Diaz
May 16, 2019
Beauty
The Definitive Guide To Picking The Perfect Sunscreen For You
Us
May 16, 2019
Beauty
The Sunscreens Top Dermatologists Really Use Every Day
Of all the skin-care products we use, sunscreen is the most powerful — and perhaps the most scrutinized. To pass the basic buy test, it must be broad
by
Us
Beauty
6 Oil-Free Sunscreens You Won't Hate Putting On
There's a fine line between skin care that makes you look dewy and skin care that makes you look (and feel) greasy. Sunscreen often straddles that fine
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Cate Blanchett's Facialist Spills Her Celebrity Skin-Care Se...
Hollywood is filled with talented actors, but only a few are considered movie royalty, and Cate Blanchett is one of those people. Blanchett has starred in
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
These Products Will Keep Your Skin Lit All Summer Long
It used to be that we mostly sought a glowing complexion in winter, when the cold weather and shorter, darker days invariably led to dull, tired skin. But
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Everything In The Urban Outfitters Beauty Line Is Under $25
At one point in time, the hour-long face beat — complete with contour, highlight, baking, and draping — was seemingly the norm, but a counterculture
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
10 Wave Tattoos That Were Made For Summer
Chances are, you know someone — or that someone knows someone — who has a tattoo of a wave. (It's like six degrees of separation but for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
21 Luxe Amazon Beauty Products That Are On Sale This Week
It's easy to feel overwhelmed shopping on Amazon. Not that we don't do it all the time (because free two-day shipping is the bomb), but you can't help but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
25 Sunscreens That Actually Work For Breakout-Prone Skin
The moment when you suddenly realize you're an adult can come amid a seemingly random activity — depositing money in your newly-formed 401k, making
by
Us
Beauty
How To Fix All Your Awkward Self-Tanner Mistakes
No matter how long you've been practicing the art of self-tanning, mistakes are inevitable. As much as we hate to admit it, orange streaks, muddy elbows,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Glossier Is Relaunching The Supers Serums — & You're Going T...
Three years ago, Glossier launched the Supers: a triad of shelfie-worthy serums designed to bring the ubiquitous dewy, cool-girl glow to the masses (for
by
Megan Decker
Skin Care
Kylie Jenner’s Skin Products Are Here — & Everything Is Under $30
Kylie Jenner is previewing her new skin-care line, which the 21-year-old billionaire teased on Instagram with multiple posts of mostly make-up free
by
Tanya Edwards
Beauty
It's Official: Kylie Jenner Is Releasing A Skin-Care Line Th...
Update: It seems that all the signs (a.k.a the makeup-free selfies) coming from Kylie Jenner were, indeed, pointing to a skin-care line. The makeup mogul
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Skin-Care Line
Update: It’s official: Kylie Jenner is in fact launching her own skin-care line. The 21-year-old billionaire announced on Instagram this afternoon that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Best NYC Spa Deals For The Mom Who Deserves Some R&R
It takes a strong woman to accept the same Edible Arrangements, macaroni necklaces, and failed cooking experiments every year for Mother's Day — and
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
10 Tattoos Your Mother Will Actually Want To Get With You
Mothers and daughters have a unique relationship. You probably spent most of your teenage years playing out the plot to Lady Bird, bickering with your mom
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Best Travel-Sized Beauty Products — Now All You Need Is A Vac...
Hate packing? Join the club. The only thing we hate more than packing clothes (an outwardly simple act of folding shirts, pants, socks, etcetera into a
by
Louise Whitbread
Beauty
16 Pore Strips That
Actually
Work
If you had told us 15 years ago that we'd be sticking the equivalent of duct tape to our nostrils, forehead, and chin, then ripping them off and furtively
by
Us
Beauty
7 Razors That Actually Work — According To Our Editors
Remember the first time you shaved? It probably went something like this: One day, your mom came home with an extra set of pink razors and offered you
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper
Is Back For A Third Season — & The Tra...
If it feels like all your favorite shows are slowly wrapping up and you're running out of reasons to sit in front of the TV (looking at you, GoT fans), we
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
All The New Products You Need To Shop At Ulta In May
If you're the type to set beauty resolutions at the start of the year, spring is the perfect opportunity to check in on your strides. Have you been
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Sephora's Beauty Insider Event Is Almost Over — Don't M...
Sephora's big Beauty Insider Event is almost over, but if you've missed the first-round hustle, fear not, you still have a few hours to shop — and sweep
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Tanning Erasers Make Sure Your Awkward Streaks Won't L...
Beauty mistakes happen, but they can almost always be fixed. Got a bad haircut? Buy some biotin gummies and get tape-in extensions. Over-tweezed your
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The 12 Coolest New Launches Coming To Sephora This Month
There's something about warmer weather that makes life feel ripe for experimentation. You're more willing to try out that unusual cocktail on the menu
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
You'll Never Guess The Weird Inspiration Behind This $12 Cul...
When countless celebrities over the years vouch for a skin-care product that's not pricey, nor particularly pretty, without being paid for placement, even
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Read This Before Getting A Spray Tan This Summer
Self-tanning can get messy when left to your own devices, which is exactly why you may want to consider letting a professional handle your summer glow
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
6 All-Natural Cleansers To Kick-Start A Cleaner Spring Beauty Rou...
In 2019, with the borderline-extremist focus on clean and ethically-sourced ingredients, you don't need to be consciously "cleaning up" your medicine
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Tattoos You Should Get If You're A Taurus
If you've ever been called "the mother" of your friend group, then you're most likely a Taurus. But being born between April 20 and May 21 doesn't only
by
Samantha Sasso
