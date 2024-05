I’ve waxed lyrical about Supergoop!’s original Glow Screen thanks to its ability to blur my acne scars, smooth my skin texture and impart a healthy-looking sheen. It’s perfect in the summer, when I’ve accidentally caught the sun, but I’ve spent the past six months indoors, so currently it’s a bit too dark for my liking. Now, there’s an extended shade range. It consists of Sunset (a deep bronze) Golden Hour (a shimmery honey hue) and Dawn, which is pearlescent . Makeup artist Adeola Gboyega recently shade matched me to Dawn, and it provides just the right amount of dew without making my skin look oilier. The coverage seems to be far less than the OG, though, so I touched up my under eyes and a few red marks left behind by breakouts with concealer. I’m wearing a little blush here, too, as I wanted to see how it would perform with the rest of my makeup. After an hour or so, the pearly pigment settled into my skin and it was like I was wearing a very sheer foundation. The glow is unrivaled. In my friend’s car at 10 p.m. (8 hours after I’d applied it) I noticed that my skin was gleaming in her wing mirror. This tinted sunscreen is substantially hydrating, so much so, I skip moisturizer altogether when I use it.