The 29 Best Beauty Products Of 2023

"If I had to choose one singular beauty product that I found myself restocking more than a few times this year, it'd have to be Summer Fridays' Cushion Cream Moisturizer. I knew I was going to love this product from the very first time I used it, but I didn't know how much I couldn't live without it until I emptied my second jar. As advertised, it is an ultra-rich cream with a texture that feels similar to a very popular luxury moisturizer; however, it sinks into the skin so beautifully and most importantly, leaves me feeling hydrated all day and all night. It has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, which means it's great for even those with the most sensitive of skin. It has become a holy grail product for me. I can't recommend it enough." - Sara Tan, Refinery29 Beauty Director