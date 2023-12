The 29 Best Beauty Products Of 2023

"I’d tried the OG Dream Coat last year and thought it was just fine. I had seen the hype on TikTok and wanted to try it out, as it seemed like a blend of two products I had used in the early stages of my hair journey ( Paul Mitchell’s Super Skinny Serum and CHI Keratin Silk Infusion ). So when the brand launched the Extra Strength version, intended for curly and coily hair types, let’s just say my interest was piqued. This product launched in the peak of summer, when I’m typically transitioning my hair into braids because the humidity + my natural texture are enemies for life. But I knew I had something different here when I was blowing my hair dry and I didn’t feel like my scalp was sweating like it does during a typical blow dry. Flat ironing my hair was also a dream, and I’m used to it being a total nightmare. The combination of this product and Amika’s Blockade Heat Defense Serum have made me not completely dread wash day." - Amanda Mitchell, Refinery29 Senior Beauty Writer & Stories Creator