9 Moisturizers Our Editors Swear By For Their Dry Winter Skin

This is all to say that now is not the time for pretty little moisturizers that look and smell nice in the jar. To face the unpredictable toggle between stinging winds and skin-stripping dry indoor heat , one must bring in the big guns: a formula that packs enough hydration to stand up to the elements, without leaving a greasy sheen. Plus, because the future is now (or at least, it should be), we want a little more than protection from dryness — we want that glow.