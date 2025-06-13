Why Can’t Sunscreen Brands Be Honest About White Casts?
Entire groups of people are excluded from sun protection options because brands don't think it's profitable to include us.
Beyond Tower 28 and Merit, brands like CeraVe and SkinCeuticals have also been called out for using terms like “no white cast” and “transparent” — claims that some content creators are now challenging.
Why do some sunscreens have a white cast?
As such, Dr. Sass explains that currently, a truly invisible mineral sunscreen doesn’t exist on skincare shelves. So why are brands that use these filters so sure of their invisibility claims?
I think that brands need to do diversity and inclusivity authentically and be brave enough to say, ‘This product isn’t right for everybody because it creates a white cast. However, we do have other products within our offering that are suitable.’
How do brands get away with claiming their sunscreens leave no white cast?
You’re right to be outraged — and so are the experts: “It's a marketing loophole that a lot of us in the industry side-eye hard,” says Scott. Ayodele has a hunch as to why: “Brands are doing this because they want to be seen as inclusive at all costs,” she believes. “They don’t want the backlash of [people] saying that they’re not inclusive. But if these brands tested their mineral sunscreens [on a more diverse range of people], they’d know whether they were invisible or not.”
Frustratingly, Scott notes that there’s no requirement for brands to test on a wide range of skin tones before making such claims
Are mineral sunscreens better than chemical ones?
Still, they’ve come under scrutiny, with some convinced that chemical filters are toxic while mineral ones are safe. This simply isn’t true, says Scott: “This fear drives people toward mineral sunscreens, even though many of them leave a visible cast on deeper skin tones and make sunscreens less accessible for folks who already deal with health disparities,” she says.
Scott doesn’t mince her words: “This is what medical racism looks like in real time,” she continues. “It's when fear-based marketing pushes mineral sunscreens as the safer option, even though those same formulas leave people with darker skin out of the conversation entirely.”
Does a truly invisible mineral sunscreen actually exist?
“That's because too many companies still don't see the financial value in creating that many [products] to be truly inclusive for darker skin tones,” she says. And that’s a real problem: “Entire groups of people are excluded from sun protection options because brands don't think it's profitable to include us,” says Scott, who sees it as a public health issue.