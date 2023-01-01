Skip navigation!
Beauty
A Dermatologist Just Schooled Me On SPF & What I Learned Surprised Me
Megan Decker
4 hours ago
Beauty
9 Tanning Myths Dermatologists Want You To Stop Believing ASAP
Amelia Bell
4 hours ago
Beauty
3 Tricks For (Mostly) Beating Mineral Sunscreen’s White Cast
Amanda Mitchell
14 hours ago
Sun Blocked
It’s Time To Enforce Rules Against Cancer-Causing Tanning Beds
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our
by
Refinery29 Staff
Most Wanted
20 Sunscreen Products R29 Editors Actually Recommend
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Does My SPF Skin Tint Count As Sunscreen?
I like the way my tinted sunscreen makes my skin look, but beyond that, I love that it’s protecting me from UV damage, wrinkles, and potential skin cance
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Why Skin-Care Experts Don’t Recommend Spray-On SPF
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
“I’m Low-Key Terrified Of The Sun Now.” What It...
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, ou
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Sun Safe Central
We’ve Tried Every Sunscreen Out There — But We Always Come Back T...
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Is Just How Unsafe It Is To Go Tanning In 2023
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, ou
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Most Wanted
This Feel-Good Sunscreen Passes The Vibe Check
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Sun Blocked
11 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By — & Actually Use Every Day
They've tried them ALL — these are the best.
by
Us
Skin Care
11 Oil-Free Sunscreens You Won’t Hate Putting On
by
aimee simeon
Guide To SPF
A Black Girl’s Guide To Mineral Sunscreen For Dark Skin
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our
by
Sydney Clarke
Sun Safe Central
25 Sunscreens That Won’t Break You Out (We Promise)
by
Us
Most Wanted
The Best Clean Sunscreens For Happy Summer Skin
by
Karina Hoshikawa
