Glossier Just Launched An SPF 50 Version Of Its Editor-Favorite Sunscreen

“I’m a huge fan of the original Invisible Shield SPF 35 — the minimum number of protection recommended by dermatologists — but since discovering much more about the dangers of UV through our sun safety campaign, Sun Blocked , I’m now firmly an SPF 50 or higher person. I was excited to try this and it lived up to the hype. Though it’s a gel, it’s substantially moisturizing. The first time I used it, I made the mistake of applying moisturizer first, but that felt a bit much on my skin. Now, I simply cleanse my skin and apply two finger-lengths worth of sunscreen (which takes mere moments to absorb), then do my makeup over the top. Actually, my test for a great sunscreen is how well it sits under the various layers of foundation, concealer and blush I wear every day. As per the name, it was undetectable. The finish is slightly silicone-y, but I love that it lends my oily skin a matte finish. Much like a primer, it anchors makeup. I’ll use this down to the last drop.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director