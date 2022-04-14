The 7 Glossier Products That We Just Can’t Quit

Last month, I paid a visit to Glossier's sleek new store in the heart of Miami's Design District. Ahead of its splashy launch in the Magic City, I was reminded of another kind of magic: The feeling of meeting your favorite beauty products as if for the first time. It didn't matter that I've used Balm Dotcom religiously since it only came in three flavors (it's now available in eight, plus a ninth limited-edition Cookie Butter flavor), and dotted my cheeks with Cloud Paint before cottagecore makeup made it big. While the beauty landscape has undoubtedly evolved over the past decade, we still recall a time in 2012 when Glossier first shook up the industry with its innovative offerings — and, frankly, its well-publicized missteps. Despite the brand's business blunders and ensuing pledge to do better, Glossier has remained a steadfast favorite for the likes of R29 readers, discerning internet reviewers, beauty experts, and influencers.
As I walked among Art Deco-inspired displays featuring counters upon counters of product, I was reminded of the excitement that came with a new Glossier drop. Now that we're in a veritable golden age of amazing new beauty startups — many of them bathed in a familiar barely-there pink — it's become clear that there's more than enough room in the sandbox for newcomer brands to cohabitate with my well-used tubes of dewy balm.
Ahead, I (along with my fellow Shopping editors) share our most beloved Glossier products — the ones that will never go out of style and ones we'll always leave room in our routines for.
Balm Dotcom, $12
TBH, Balm Dotcom may just be the favorite Glossier product of all time. It's the perfect lip balm (my favorites are mint and birthday, but I also love the new cookie butter one for a tinted option), and I've even gotten my product-averse boyfriend hooked onto the OG formula. (It also works great on dry cuticles and elbows in a pinch.)" There's nothing worst than chapped lips," adds R29's Chichi Offor. (Truth.) "Balm Dotcom has kept me from looking crusty on many occasions. I love the classic minty scent, but the other scents are fun especially to gift to pals."
Boy Brow, $16
R29's Kate Spencer recently divulged that "this is literally the only product I've ever used on my brows," which is very high praise indeed. "I can't tell you how many times i've repurchased it," she adds. "I'm a very minimal makeup wearer, but this brow gel is super natural and holds your brows in place all day, while giving them just the right amount of extra fullness and color." (And don't forget about the untinted version, too: "The clear Boy Brow is perfect for cleaning up your brows, without adding more volume," adds Offor. "It seems small, but it really does help you feel good about your look and presentation for the day."
Cloud Paint, $18
Cloud Paint is so good, it came up multiple times during my poll of R29's fave Glossier products. "I use Cloud Paint in Dawn practically everyday," says Offor. "It is hands down my favorite blush, and it lasts sooooo long. A little really does go along way. If I squirt too much product out, I'll put it on my lips or even my eyelids. It's a lifetime staple for me!" While I personally am partial to the beige-y Dusk, fellow R29er Kate Spencer sings the praises of Beam, a peachy pink. "I love this blush! The color works really well with my olive-toned skin and the formula blends so nicely into the skin — I apply it with my fingers," she explains. "It's really buildable, but super natural and versatile: I put it on my cheeks, on my nose, and sometimes on my lips."
Lash Slick, $16
IMHO, Glossier's mascara doesn't get enough hype. Despite being one of my personal faves, the tube has somehow managed to fly under the radar. Not only is it jet black yet easy to remove, it bestows fluttery, feathery lashes in a matter of swipes. (Note: If you're looking for mega volume and falsie-like length, this isn't the mascara for you.) As someone who loves a natural lash look, this mascara is honestly perfect. The tapered, comb-like wand works wonders to separate each lash for noticeable definition, but doesn't look super dramatic — although you can build it up for more impact. It also feels really comfortable on, thanks to nourishing ingredients like vitamin B5 and vegan biotin in the formula.
Ultralip, $18
A relative newcomer, Ultralip isn't quite a lipstick, nor a balm, nor a gloss stick — it's a mix of all three. Since it's launch last year, I've nearly gone through two Ultralips, which is a lot for someone who usually has four to five lip products in my bag at any given time. My favorite shade is Trench, a milky, beige-y brown that warms up my skin like nothing else I've tried. The texture is buttery and smooth, and leaves a subtle sheen on lips. The pink tube is also so cute that I can't help but adore applying it in public – and sans mirror, because it's that easy.
Glossier You, $60
Did you forget Glossier had a (very good, award-winning) fragrance under its belt? I'm a self-professed perfume hoarder, and this bottle is easily one of the ones I reach for most often. As the name suggests, it's got a highly personal, warm scent that "smells a bit different on everyone," according to the brand. It's almost hard to describe what it even smells like, although the breakdown of the eau de parfum reveal notes of pink pepper, ambrette, and iris. The result is similar to how I'd describe someone who just naturally smells amazing. (It also comes in a just-restocked refillable solid form, which I have in my cart at the moment.)
Cleanser Concentrate, $20
Another relative newibie in the Glossier œuvre is Cleanser Concentrate, a gel cleanser meant for oilier skin types, like me. While I can appreciate the classic Milky Jelly face wash, this clarifying formula is perfect for acne-prone complexions since it's infused with mild AHA exfoliants. (A single bottle also lasted me a surprisingly long time.) It's also fragrance-free, but has a subtle herbal (all natural) scent thanks to the soothing chamomile and calendula. All in all, this feels like a seriously luxurious face wash — and can be yours for just $20.
