Everyone seems to have an opinion about Glossier and the millennial-focused products the brand launches. But in the few years it's existed, there's one product everyone's been waiting for — including founder Emily Weiss. After an invisible sunscreen, one exfoliating acne treatment, a cluster of liquid eyeshadows, and a very musky perfume, Glossier is finally launching its most-anticipated beauty product of the year: mascara.
Last March, Weiss made an appearance on the beauty podcast Fat Mascara, teasing the one makeup product proving to be nearly impossible to get just right — and after 18 months and 248 iterations, the Glossier Lash Slick mascara is finally here. Described by the brand as an "everyday mascara," Lash Slick exists as the most low-key product Glossier has ever launched. How is that possible? Let's start with the bristles.
Tiered, thin, and hard, this wand is stiff enough to comb through every lash without leaving behind accidental smudging on your lid. But no matter how many times you push this mascara through, the volume stays about about the same "everyday" level. Needless to say, it's not the kind of mascara you'd use for the nights you're feeling dramatic. Instead, it's the barely-there, but long-lasting, black formula that will keep your eyelashes extended, albeit relatively subtle, for daily use.
The biggest bonus, however, is the easy-to-remove formula. It's water-resistant — not waterproof — so this mascara comes off when you want to it to, but not when you're buckets of sweat deep in your post-work hot yoga. Still, like other launches that have come before it, Lash Slick isn't entirely unique to the market — Pacifica's Dream Big and Benefit's Roller Lash are two familiar alternatives. But, as most minimalists would agree, in a sea of fluffy brushes and temporary extensions, it's nice to have a simple formula that gets the job done without all the pomp and circumstance.
