This Is Why The Glossier Skin Always Looks So Good

Now comes the piéce de résistance: highlighter. "I used my ring finger to press Haloscope onto all the areas I wanted glow, like the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, and the Cupid's bow," says Hughes. "I even like putting it where people would get a monobrow; it just looks like a natural place you'd get dewy if you were walking down the street."But she doesn't stop there, Hughes used Haloscope on the eyelids and inner corners, too. There was only one place she didn't use it: "I never apply highlighter to areas where one would get fine lines and wrinkles," she says. "I use it anywhere you'd naturally build up a glow throughout the day."Haloscope, $22, available at Glossier