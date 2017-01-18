This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge — & It's SO Easy To Copy

This story was originally published August 5, 2016.
Patrick Ta is the new makeup artist to watch in Hollywood. Since arriving in L.A. from Arizona just three years ago — with no formal training and only a stint working at a MAC counter under his belt — he's stacked his client roster with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Joan Smalls, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more.
Lightning-fast success like this is far from common, but in Ta's case it makes complete sense once you see his work. Think: creamy lip colors you can't help but covet, lashes that don't quit, and glowing complexions that make highlighter seem non-negotiable. But, as they say, the eyes have it — and a striking gaze has quickly become Ta's signature.
This includes cat-eyes made modern with the thinnest flicks you've ever seen, impactful smoked-out lids with no harsh lines, and soft smudges of taupe awakened with strategic strikes of white liner. It's pure Belle de Jour — and Hollywood's most influential red-carpet mainstays can't get enough.
Luckily, you can cop all the tricks behind his je ne sais quoi without a one-way ticket to L.A. Ahead, Ta shares the products he relies on for nearly every eye look, the liner trends his clients are requesting the most, and the makeup techniques he's loving now.
Patrick Ta is the new makeup artist to watch in Hollywood. Since arriving in L.A. from Arizona just three years ago — with no formal training and only a stint working at a MAC counter under his belt — he's stacked his client roster with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Joan Smalls, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more.
Lightning-fast success like this is far from common, but in Ta's case it makes complete sense once you see his work. Think: creamy lip colors you can't help but covet, lashes that don't quit, and glowing complexions that make highlighter seem non-negotiable. But, as they say, the eyes have it — and a striking gaze has quickly become Ta's signature.
This includes cat-eyes made modern with the thinnest flicks you've ever seen, impactful smoked-out lids with no harsh lines, and soft smudges of taupe awakened with strategic strikes of white liner. It's pure Belle de Jour — and Hollywood's most influential red-carpet mainstays can't get enough.
Luckily, you can cop all the tricks behind his je ne sais quoi without a one-way ticket to L.A. Ahead, Ta shares the products he relies on for nearly every eye look, the liner trends his clients are requesting the most, and the makeup techniques he's loving now.