Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Lipstick, Hair Dye, & Power — How Beauty Is Fueling A Revolution In North Korea
Lexy Lebsack
May 18, 2019
Beauty
Can Beauty Change The Face Of Homelessness?
Shirley Raines isn’t your typical beauty influencer. The 51-year-old mother of six, who’s worked as a medical biller in Long Beach, California for two
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Makeup Industry’s Darkest Secret Is Hiding In Your Makeup Bag
Every morning, Pooja Bhurla wakes up next to her grandmother on the charpoy woven cot that they share in the small entry room of her family’s home. She
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
15 Body Illuminators That Will Light Up Your Skin This Summer
When it comes to body shimmer, there's a fine line between looking like an A-list actress on the red carpet and a disco-ball Halloween costume. But when
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date
While some people are itching to know who Kendall Jenner is dating, we're more invested in her beauty routine behind the scenes, before she steps out onto
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Shares The Secrets Behind Her Glowin...
Update: In honor of Beyoncé's Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, we're revisiting her iconic beauty look from that night — and the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
A Look Back At The Biggest Beauty Trends From Coachella 2018
Beyoncé could have brought anyone out as her special guest for her performance at last year's Coachella music festival, but she opted for a reunion of
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Everything You Want To Know About Nipple Piercings (& We Mean
Everyone has an opinion on nipple piercings. Maybe you have one of your own. Maybe you want one. Maybe the thought makes you want to cross your arms and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Hair Checks, Jiggle Tests, & Gaslighting — Is Pro Cheerleading Wo...
Before Nicole’s* first practice as a rookie NHL pro cheerleader, she was issued a photo of Gabrielle Union from 2010 and told that it would be her look
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
We've All Been Using Hot Rollers Wrong
Of all the hot tools you'd expect to find in an L.A. hairstylist's kit — a modern blowdryer, an advanced flat iron, curling irons in every shape and
by
Benjo Arwas
Beauty
The 2018 Hair Trends We're Taking Into The New Year
As you Marie Kondo your closet, cancel your 47 email subscriptions, and book a Reiki session in preparation for the new year, it's always good to look
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
"French Dip" Nails Are Trending In L.A. — & Here Are Our Favorites
Last week I did something I haven't done since high school. I dusted off my oldest box of nail products, dug to the bottom for a half-used pack of nail
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The "New Wave" Is The Secret To Getting Straight Hair To Hold A Curl
Remember in Legally Blonde when Elle Woods cracked her firm’s exceptionally challenging murder case by simply understanding the chemical composition and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting Undereye Filler
While it might seem like undereye filler exploded into the beauty conversation the moment Katy Perry copped to it, the reality is that it's been an
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Under-$20 Shampoo & Conditioners The Pros Actually Swear By
While most beauty pros can wax poetic about their favorite cheap mascaras and bargain hairsprays, they give the world of affordable shampoos and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Body-Care Swaps Our Editors Are Making This Winter
"I'm so excited to go shopping for a new body balm for my cracking skin!" said no one ever. The sad reality about this time of year is the buzz of
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The "Vertical Piercing" Is L.A.'s Raddest New Earring Trend
The daith. The snug. The constellation. If it seems like celebrity piercers usher a new trend into the beauty zeitgeist every few months, it's because,
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
11 Reasons You Should Finally Try Charcoal Beauty Products
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Best Dry Shampoos Ever — & Pro Tricks For Using 'Em
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
6 Bold Hair Color Trends That We've Seeing
Everywhere
When it comes to hair color, trends don’t really change, they shift — which is the perfect way to describe the breakout looks we'e seeing in 2018.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
6 Trends Gigi & Bella Hadid's Makeup Artist Is Loving Right Now
Remember back in 2016 when we told you that Patrick Ta, a relative makeup industry newbie, was the celeb artist to watch in Hollywood? Two years and a
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
So, You Want To Get A Bob...
So, you want to get a bob. Who doesn't these days, right? Bella Hadid, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson — they've all got 'em, why shouldn't you? But
by
Lexy Lebsack
Hair
"Hair Dusting" Is The Secret To Healthier, Longer Hair
Last year I bleached my hair one too many times. Then I bleached it again. No shock here: My normally very-resilient strands became more damaged than
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The 5 Biggest Hair Trends Taking Over Paris Right Now
We know what you're thinking: Fashion Month is still going on? The fatigue might have set in now that New York has long wrapped and the fashion pack is
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
6 Weird-Looking Hair Tools Our Editors Swear By To Save Time
Remember the Bump It? How about hair donuts? While sky-high volume and planet-sized chignons have fallen out of vogue — even Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
These Street Style Beauty Looks Will Make You Want To Move To Italy
Gucci. Prada. Dolce & Gabbana. Milan Fashion Week might get overshadowed by New York and Paris in terms of length and star-power, but the bustling Italian
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Minimalist Nail Trend You'll Want To Wear Through Fall
Everyone is going bare in L.A., but it's not what you think. We're not talking about topless beach protests or Carrie Bradshaw's infamous Brazilian bikini
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Coolest Hair Trends Coming Out Of London Street Style
If New York City is your sophisticated older sister with the kick-ass career, and France is the chic cousin who makes laissez faire dressing her brand,
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Raddest Fashion Week Beauty Trends Aren't On The Runway
There will always be a fresh, wild, can't-look-away-from beauty trend to sweep the runways at New York Fashion Week. Some will leave you rushing to the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Pink Hair Is The Unsung Hero Of NYFW Street Style
Red lips, sharp parts, oversized sunglasses — this is the Fashion Week beauty uniform you see on show-goers every season, without fail. But somewhere
by
Lexy Lebsack
