Barbie Ferreira Is The New, Very Glowy Face Of Becca Cosmetics

In her new role, Ferreira will star in campaigns and advertisements for the brand, as well as inform more mindful casting around body size, gender, and skin tone among her co-models, many of which are friends she met early in her career. "For years, I was part of 'inclusive' campaigns that didn't exactly put their money where their mouth is," she says. "I am so happy to have my friends, who are from all different walks of life, representing who wears makeup; it's not just women and it's not just what we're used to seeing from makeup brands, which is usually a pretty not-inclusive shade range or casting."