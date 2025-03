For three-time Emmy Award winner Kerry Washington, she credits her glam team and gives them all the glory when it comes to her pre-show prep. "I have an incredible makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez , and my hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant[-Drew] . We've been working together for decades. They have been with me forever, so that's part of it is being in good hands and hands that you trust," she said when chatting with Unbothered during the 56th NAACP Image Awards