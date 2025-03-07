Awards season is officially over, and Black stars didn't just walk the red carpet—they owned it. Time and again, many Black celebrities have proven that the right products, routine, and a little TLC are absolute musts for achieving amazing skin—not just on the red carpet, but every day.
However, when it comes to our rich melanated skin, the commitment to establishing beauty regimens has deep roots. Long before red carpets, our ancestors relied on natural remedies and passed down beauty knowledge. Today, stars are not just continuing that tradition, they're elevating it. This legacy of expertise is carried on by celebrities from Kerry Washington to Cynthia Erivo, Emma Naomi, Jackie Aina, and many more who showcase the importance of tailored routines and products that address the uniqueness of Black skin and hair needs.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cynthia Erivo’s Bald Baddie Routine
Who comes to mind when thinking about Black women who confidently embrace their beauty journeys? I think we can agree there is no conversation without mentioning Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. She shared her bald and beautiful journey with Unbothered's global editorial director, Kathleen Newman-Bremang, on the red carpet during the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
"Between each shave, maybe three days, [a] hot towel immediately to keep the pores open. I have a little spray that works, like a tea tree, to make sure everything is taken care of, Erivo said. “I use the Cécred hair oil on my scalp, which just keeps everything good, keeps the scalp really moisturized. [It] keeps the scalp healthy."
Fans clearly agree, especially, with social media comments like, "Her scalp does look amazing," "She is HER," and "I absolutely love this look on her. She is the embodiment of a feminine powerhouse without ANY hair! Go off, Queen!❤️"
Let's be honest; it takes courage and confidence to rock a shaved head with the style and grace Erivo embodies, and she's killing the game.
A Bridgerton Beauty Breaks Down Her Pre-Red Carpet Skin Prep
Speaking of skincare routines, for Bridgerton star Emma Naomi, it's all about prepping her skin with hydration and relaxation.
"I have a facial beforehand. I like to do the sauna and the steam, get the hair mask in, and do the whole Patchology eye patch before working out. [It's] good for circulation,” Naomi told Newman-Bremang on the SAG Awards red carpet. “I know you're supposed to drink water. I don't, but you should, and drink healthy things. But I do look after my skin in every other way," she said.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Of course, every star has their own approach to getting red carpet-ready based on their skin type and individualized needs and we are true believers of the "We listen and we don't judge" TikTok movement.
Kerry Washington Shouts Out Her Dermatologist
For three-time Emmy Award winner Kerry Washington, she credits her glam team and gives them all the glory when it comes to her pre-show prep. "I have an incredible makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, and my hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant[-Drew]. We've been working together for decades. They have been with me forever, so that's part of it is being in good hands and hands that you trust," she said when chatting with Unbothered during the 56th NAACP Image Awards.
"I also have an amazing dermatologist. Her name is Sonia Batra. She's in Santa Monica, and she's a brown girl. She's of Indian descent. Working with a dermatologist who understands melanin has been a game changer for me," Washington continued.
Washington's skincare ritual stands out because of her openness in the past about having eczema-prone skin, a condition, unfortunately, that "appears to be more common in African Americans," according to the National Eczema Association. Roughly 20 percent of Black Americans develop eczema, which can cause swelling, itchiness, sores, and skin discoloration.
Kerry Washington, is an example of letting us know that when it comes to beauty, it's more than skin deep; getting to the root of it is a game changer.
Jackie Aina’s PSA To Black Folks About Oils
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Speaking of game changers, according to professional makeup artist and social influencer Jackie Aina, "oil is not a moisturizer, it's a sealant." While walking the red carpet at ESSENCE Women In Hollywood, Aina let us in on her moisturizing routine. "First of all, we always have to exfoliate; no more crustiness in 2025. So, slough off that skin. I'm a big fan of physical exfoliators and chemicals. Stuff with lactic acid, not just beads, but chemical exfoliators."
Apparently, we weren't the only ones taking notes as Instagram users chimed in the comments, saying, "This is actually hella helpful, and I can't believe she had the time to offer this information on the red carpet." Another user offered similar sentiments, "Jackie ALWAYS comes through with the LEWKS and the BEST tips! ALWAYS👏🏾🥰"
Luckily for us, she didn't stop there: "Get down to that KP. After that, moisturize in the shower while the skin is still wet. And then seal it with the oil,” Aina said. “Black people love putting oil on in the shower. So that we [all] know, you use oil on top of your moisturizer."
And there you have it! From the red carpet to our daily lives, these celebrity routines remind us that skincare and haircare are more than just aesthetic pursuits; they are acts of self-care that every one of us rightly deserves. Whether it's Cynthia Erivo's dedication to scalp health, Emma Naomi's focus on relaxation, Kerry Washington's reliance on having the perfect glam team, or Jackie Aina's best-kept beauty secrets, these women show us that nurturing our overall well-being matters most.
With an overload of mixed messaging from every corner of the media, sometimes we can get lost in making sure our personal needs are being met when figuring out the best products for individualized needs. However, before she left the red carpet, Aina offered one last piece of advice when it comes to skincare: "If it works for you, keep doing it."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT