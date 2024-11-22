Wicked’s Elphaba Has Always Been Black. Cynthia Erivo’s Stunning Performance Cements It

“I think goodness is trying to discover the things that you know will help others, not just yourself,” Erivo said. “Sometimes doing the good thing is often doing the hard thing, and you kind of have to reckon with that and be brave enough to do the hard thing, which I think actually Glinda does in that Oz [during the] ballroom moment. It’s the moment where Glinda goes, ‘Oh, I can't just be silent. I can't just do nothing. I actually have to face and take the challenge of this person who's showing her vulnerability, and then she comes and joins her.” The moment Erivo is referring to happens after Glinda sets Elphaba up to be ridiculed at a party but instead joins in on Elphaba’s quirky dancing, diffusing the situation and staving off bullies. Grande is exquisite in the scene (her comedic timing is on point throughout the film) and it acts as a stunning juxtaposition of the ending, when Glinda lets her silence consume her and does nothing. “And I think with Elphaba, she's always doing the hard thing, so she always ends up speaking up when no one else will speak up, and she always, sometimes says the wrong thing, but it's not for want of not being good,” Erivo said.