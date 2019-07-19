7 Modern Micro Braid Styles That Would Make Brandy Jealous

Braids take a long, long time to finish — there's no getting around that fact. Even with the help of a few assistants, you can expect to spend at least four hours in the chair. Now imagine doubling that. Micro braids, which are as tiny as the name indicates, can take days to finish — and even longer when you're doing them yourself. Granted, the teeny tiny plaits last way longer than bigger box braids and the possibilities with micro braids are endless, but you can't deny that they're a commitment.
These days, it's sort of rare to see the style — which was popularized by stars like Brandy in the '90s — because some people consider it dated, but we beg to differ. Micro braids (and braided wigs) are just as forward and fly as their bigger counterparts. You know.... even if you have to spend the rest of your life in the braiding chair. See some of the styles we love, ahead.